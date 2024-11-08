[SBS Star] Kim Nam Gil Responds to Concerns Over His Rumored Participation in Controversial Series

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Nam Gil responded to fans' concerns about him joining a series based on a controversial webcomic.On November 8, Kim Nam Gil took to his Instagram to address the recent reports about him."Today is the exciting day I return as 'Kim Hae-il' of 'The Fiery Priest'.", the actor wrote."I heard yesterday's report about my casting in another project has left many fans concerned.""It's true that 'Get Schooled' was offered to me via agency. I need to review the offer myself to respectfully convey my will, whether it's an acceptance or a decline. However, I have no time or capacity to think about anything other than 'The Fiery Priest' right now."Kim Nam Gil continued, "'The Fiery Priest' team is currently at the final stage of filming. Many have shown love to 'The Fiery Priest' and have been waiting for its return for a long time. The cast and the entire crew have been putting in their best effort to live up to the expectations.""I always do my best not to disappoint fans who adore every project I've been on. I ask you to believe in me for that. I wish you a happy, healthy winter with the weekend's delight 'The Fiery Priest' will bring to you.", he concluded.On November 7, reports spread that Kim Nam Gil is in talks to join the cast of the television series 'Get Schooled'; his agency, Gilstory Entertainment, stated that the offer is currently under consideration.This news sparked some reactions as the series' original webcomic is the controversial 'Get Schooled', published on Naver Webtoon.Some episodes of the webcomic drew criticism for portraying racism and sexism, on top of endorsing physical punishment for students in school.As complaints rose, Naver Webtoon canceled and removed the webcomic from its American platform.Following the report about Kim Nam Gil's possible participation in the series, a group of the actor's fans issued a statement.The fans pointed out how problematic the original webcomic is and voiced their disapproval of Kim Nam Gil joining the 'Get Schooled' cast, urging the actor to declare his rejection swiftly.Meanwhile, SBS' hit television series 'The Fiery Priest' aired in 2019.Kim Nam Gil, who played the main character 'Kim Hae-il' in the series, returns in the same role in its second season.'The Fiery Priest 2' is to premiere on November 8 at 10 PM (KST).(Credit= 'namgildaero' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, SBS The Fiery Priest 2, Online Community)(SBS Star)