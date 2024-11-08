[SBS Star] '43' Jang Na-ra Shares Her Tips for Keeping a Youthful Appearance

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jang Na-ra recently shared her tips for keeping a youthful look.Recently, one fashion magazine posted a "What's in My Bag" video featuring Jang Na-ra on their YouTube channel.At the start of the video, Jang Na-ra dropped a few hints about her favorite items she carries around with her."People around me keep saying I should just delete my Instagram and YouTube. When I see someone buy something, I want to try it too, and if they're eating something, I just have to taste it! I'm really into skincare and food. I buy new things all the time."While showing her go-to beauty products, Jang Na-ra commented, "About 80 percent of why I look young is thanks to my facial features."She added, "My skin's actually pretty thin, so it can age quickly. My whole family has a certain look that's been passed down―both my mom's side and my dad's side have rounder features, so I ended up looking even rounder. That contributes a lot to my youthful look."About her skincare routine, Jang Na-ra shared, "I try to drink a lot of water. I think sun protection and staying hydrated are the most important things."The actress also shared her cleansing routine: "If I've just used sunscreen or BB cream, I start with a water-based makeup remover. When I wear light makeup, sometimes I just wash with soap. But on days when I've been filming, I use a stronger makeup remover."Wrapping up, Jang Na-ra touched on what is next for her career, "I haven't chosen anything specific yet, but I'm carefully considering my options. I'd love to meet everyone again through a fun project, so I'm watching for the right one and preparing well to bring another great work to you all."Born in March 1981, Jang Na-ra is 43 years old, yet she is famously known for her youthful look that could easily pass for someone in their 20s.(Credit= 'COSMOPOLITAN Korea' YouTube)(SBS Star)