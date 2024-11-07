뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyoyeon·NCT Say the Greatest Thing About SM Ent. Is the Impressive Careers of Their Sunbaes
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Hyoyeon·NCT Say the Greatest Thing About SM Ent. Is the Impressive Careers of Their Sunbaes

Published 2024.11.07 18:41 View Count
[SBS Star] Hyoyeon·NCT Say the Greatest Thing About SM Ent. Is the Impressive Careers of Their Sunbaes
SM Entertainment's K-pop artist Hyoyeon and the members of boy group NCT mentioned that the greatest thing about being under SM Entertainment is the impressive careers that the agency's senior artists have built within the industry.

On November 6, a new episode of Hyoyeon's YouTube show "Hyo's Level Up," featuring HAECHAN, JENO, and JISUNG, was unveiled online.

As a label sunbae, Hyoyeon commented on how great she believes NCT DREAM's songs and performances are.

Playfully, she then asked, "Is there anything you would like to ask SM Entertainment to change though?"
Hyo's Level Up
JISUNG replied, "So far, we've mostly asked about our albums, specifically for better music videos and better songs."

HAECHAN added, "Because NCT DREAM had a graduation system, there was not really much time when all seven members promoted as a team together. When it was later decided that all seven of us would stay in the group, it felt like starting over from scratch. So we continuously asked the company to let us try everything. It felt like we were growing as we did that."

NCT DREAM originally had a "graduation system" where members would leave the team upon turning 20, and new members would fill their positions. HAECHAN was referring to this system.

Hyoyeon commented, "It must have made you feel closer when you heard that you'd be continuing with the same members. I'm really glad this team has stayed together." 
Hyo's Level Up
The conversation about SM Entertainment continued afterward, and Hyoyeon curiously asked, "What do you think is the greatest thing about SM Entertainment?" 

The answer came in 0.1 seconds and was surprising: it was "the senior artists."

HAECHAN explained, "Since I'm in the company as an artist, not an employee, the thing I'm most proud of is our seniors. Their history is on another level, and that gives us a huge sense of pride."

Hyoyeon agreed, saying, "I didn't expect that answer, but honestly, what's made me feel most secure here at SM Entertainment is also the senior artists. They've paved such a great path for us to follow, you know. It's something we can truly be proud of. We have to make sure we take good care of our juniors moving forward."
 

(Credit= '효연의 레벨업 Hyo's Level Up' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지