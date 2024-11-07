[SBS Star] Hyoyeon·NCT Say the Greatest Thing About SM Ent. Is the Impressive Careers of Their Sunbaes

이미지 확대하기

SM Entertainment's K-pop artist Hyoyeon and the members of boy group NCT mentioned that the greatest thing about being under SM Entertainment is the impressive careers that the agency's senior artists have built within the industry.On November 6, a new episode of Hyoyeon's YouTube show "Hyo's Level Up," featuring HAECHAN, JENO, and JISUNG, was unveiled online.As a label sunbae, Hyoyeon commented on how great she believes NCT DREAM's songs and performances are.Playfully, she then asked, "Is there anything you would like to ask SM Entertainment to change though?"JISUNG replied, "So far, we've mostly asked about our albums, specifically for better music videos and better songs."HAECHAN added, "Because NCT DREAM had a graduation system, there was not really much time when all seven members promoted as a team together. When it was later decided that all seven of us would stay in the group, it felt like starting over from scratch. So we continuously asked the company to let us try everything. It felt like we were growing as we did that."NCT DREAM originally had a "graduation system" where members would leave the team upon turning 20, and new members would fill their positions. HAECHAN was referring to this system.Hyoyeon commented, "It must have made you feel closer when you heard that you'd be continuing with the same members. I'm really glad this team has stayed together."The conversation about SM Entertainment continued afterward, and Hyoyeon curiously asked, "What do you think is the greatest thing about SM Entertainment?"The answer came in 0.1 seconds and was surprising: it was "the senior artists."HAECHAN explained, "Since I'm in the company as an artist, not an employee, the thing I'm most proud of is our seniors. Their history is on another level, and that gives us a huge sense of pride."Hyoyeon agreed, saying, "I didn't expect that answer, but honestly, what's made me feel most secure here at SM Entertainment is also the senior artists. They've paved such a great path for us to follow, you know. It's something we can truly be proud of. We have to make sure we take good care of our juniors moving forward."(Credit= '효연의 레벨업 Hyo's Level Up' YouTube)(SBS Star)