[SBS Star] Lee Da-hae Recounts SE7EN's Unforgettable Marriage Proposal That Brought Her to Tears

Actress Lee Da-hae shared the unforgettable marriage proposal of her husband, singer SE7EN.On November 6, Channel A's television show 'Shinrang Class' featured a singer couple, Eun Ga-eun and her boyfriend Park Hyun Ho.In the episode, Park Hyun Ho made a special guest appearance on Eun Ga-eun's radio show.While waiting for his entrance on the show, Park Hyun Ho sent a message to the show's live segment in which the host reads and answers the messages from the listeners.Not revealing who he was, the singer asked the host for advice on proposing to his girlfriend to marry him."I think the key is to keep it unnoticed to your girl. You've got to prepare the proposal thoroughly if she has acute senses.", Eun Ga-eun replied.She added, "It would be nice if you popped the question at a place where you and your girlfriend have a cherished memory only the two of you share."At the 'Shinrang Class' studio, Park Hyun Ho asked the cast members, "There are so many ways to propose, and I wonder what kind of proposal would impress a woman the most."One of the cast members, Lee Da-hae, answered, "I think the best timing to pop the question is when she is not expecting the most."The actress then shared how SE7EN, her husband, had proposed to her."He and I went to a gathering, and I went there pretty shabby because I was feeling sick that day. During the gathering, he suggested a blind wine tasting.""When I opened my eyes, he was up on the stairs, all suited up like a prince. He then descended the stairs, singing me a serenade.", Lee Da-hae said, remembering the moment SE7EN proposed to her."And then he popped open the ring box, which was when I started crying.", Lee Da-hae remarked, "Tears just suddenly came falling out.""Was it because the size of the stone was gigantic?", another cast member, singer Lee Seung-chul, jokingly asked.Lee Da-hae laughed and replied, "I wanted it so bad!"Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae and SE7EN tied the knot in a wedding ceremony in May last year.(Credit= Channel A Shinrang Class)(SBS Star)