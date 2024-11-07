뉴스
[SBS Star] '48' Song Seungheon Expresses His Strong Desire to Get Married & Have a Daughter
[SBS Star] '48' Song Seungheon Expresses His Strong Desire to Get Married & Have a Daughter

[SBS Star] '48' Song Seungheon Expresses His Strong Desire to Get Married & Have a Daughter
Actor Song Seungheon shared that his biggest wish right now is to get married and have a beautiful daughter—something he wants more than anything.

On November 6 episode of tvN's talk show "You Quiz on the Block," Song Seungheon appeared as a guest.

During their conversation, the host, entertainer Yu Jae Seok, asked him, "What are your concerns these days?" and Song Seungheon replied, "Well, who doesn't have worries, right?" 

He then shared, "The biggest one is probably my love life. After going to Cho Sae-ho's wedding last month, I felt so envious, and it got me thinking. Since that day, my top wish has been to get married and have a beautiful daughter."

The actor added, "But it's not so easy, you know.I feel like some sort of spark needs to happen in order for my wish to come true. I'm a bit hopeless when it comes to romance. I think, 'I'll meet her someday, right?' or 'She must be out there somewhere. It'll happen naturally one day.' I believe in fate. People around me often say, 'It seems like it'll be hard for you to get married.'"
Another host, comedienne Cho Sae-ho asked, "Do you have any preferences, like specific traits you're drawn to? Any particular type?"

Yu Jae Seok followed with, "Yeah, is there a particular kind of person you'd like to date?"

Song Seungheon answered, "When it comes to first impressions or appearance, I think I like someone with a soft, gentle look. I tend to like people with that kind of warm vibe."

He added with a laugh, "They're all beautiful, but some have a bit of an intense look, while others have a softer, more gentle vibe… I don't know how to put it. I can't really explain it."

Nodding, Cho Sae-ho responded, "Oh, I get it. I think I know exactly what you mean."
Debuted in 1995, Song Seungheon is currently 48 years old.

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
