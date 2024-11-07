뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I've Been in a Few Relationships and..." ROSE Mentions Her Love Life for the Very First Time
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I've Been in a Few Relationships and..." ROSE Mentions Her Love Life for the Very First Time

Published 2024.11.07 15:37 Updated 2024.11.07 15:40 View Count
[SBS Star] "I've Been in a Few Relationships and..." ROSE Mentions Her Love Life for the Very First Time
ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK spoke about her love life for the very first time during an interview about her upcoming album.

On November 4, ROSÉ had an interview with one magazine to talk about her upcoming album 'rosie,' that is to be released on December 6. 

In one of the tracks on "rosie," ROSÉ says she tells the story of a love that went wrong: ignoring red flags, having late-night emotional struggles, and remaining toxic until the end.

"I'm thankful for having gone through a few relationships, just like any typical girl in her 20s. I want people to see that I'm not so different from your average 23-year-old. I'm just an average girlfriend as well. If you listen to my songs, you'll probably find them relatable, especially if you've been in that kind of relationship. It doesn't even have to be about a boyfriend, just any kind of toxic relationship." 

She continues, "Your 20s are tough. You're vulnerable, confused, excited, and angry about life. That's what I wanted to sing about."
ROSE
But some songs reflect experiences only someone like her, a global superstar, can truly understand—like the unique feeling of scrolling through endless online criticism from strangers.

ROSÉ admits she has a bad habit of doom-scrolling late at night, sometimes stumbling upon negative comments that will really affect her. One song on the album came from such an experience, she explained. 

"I realized how vulnerable and addicted I had become to this online world and that craving for feeling like I wanted to be loved and understood. I hated that about myself." 

She then added, "I decided to write a song that was so brutally honest and vulnerable, showing people that I go through these emotions too. It's something I want to hide, but it's real. Even in interviews, I say nothing bothers me, but it does. Every word, every comment, it crushes me." 
ROSE
By the end of the interview, ROSÉ shared that her album is basically about the "terrible 20s." 

At 27, she has already more than halfway through a decade marked by tremendous success, but also frequent misunderstandings about her and who she is. She sees 'rosie' as a chance to finally clear the air.

"At the end of the day, I want people to understand me and stop misjudging me. I'm ready to be more vulnerable, open, and honest so people can see me for who I truly am." 
ROSE
(Credit= 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지