[SBS Star] "I've Been in a Few Relationships and..." ROSE Mentions Her Love Life for the Very First Time

ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK spoke about her love life for the very first time during an interview about her upcoming album.On November 4, ROSÉ had an interview with one magazine to talk about her upcoming album 'rosie,' that is to be released on December 6.In one of the tracks on "rosie," ROSÉ says she tells the story of a love that went wrong: ignoring red flags, having late-night emotional struggles, and remaining toxic until the end."I'm thankful for having gone through a few relationships, just like any typical girl in her 20s. I want people to see that I'm not so different from your average 23-year-old. I'm just an average girlfriend as well. If you listen to my songs, you'll probably find them relatable, especially if you've been in that kind of relationship. It doesn't even have to be about a boyfriend, just any kind of toxic relationship."She continues, "Your 20s are tough. You're vulnerable, confused, excited, and angry about life. That's what I wanted to sing about."But some songs reflect experiences only someone like her, a global superstar, can truly understand—like the unique feeling of scrolling through endless online criticism from strangers.ROSÉ admits she has a bad habit of doom-scrolling late at night, sometimes stumbling upon negative comments that will really affect her. One song on the album came from such an experience, she explained."I realized how vulnerable and addicted I had become to this online world and that craving for feeling like I wanted to be loved and understood. I hated that about myself."She then added, "I decided to write a song that was so brutally honest and vulnerable, showing people that I go through these emotions too. It's something I want to hide, but it's real. Even in interviews, I say nothing bothers me, but it does. Every word, every comment, it crushes me."By the end of the interview, ROSÉ shared that her album is basically about the "terrible 20s."At 27, she has already more than halfway through a decade marked by tremendous success, but also frequent misunderstandings about her and who she is. She sees 'rosie' as a chance to finally clear the air."At the end of the day, I want people to understand me and stop misjudging me. I'm ready to be more vulnerable, open, and honest so people can see me for who I truly am."(Credit= 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram)(SBS Star)