[SBS Star] 'The Judge from Hell' Director Shares Why Park Shin Hye Was the Series' Success Factor
Published 2024.11.07 14:48
Director Park Jin-pyo of 'The Judge from Hell' thanked actress Park Shin Hye, who played the main character.

On November 7, a news outlet published an interview with Park Jin-pyo, the director of SBS' recently concluded television series, 'The Judge from Hell'.

'The Judge from Hell' is a fantasy action series that begins as 'Justitia', a demon judge from hell, gets put in the body of 'Kang Bit-na' (Park Shin Hye), a judge in the human world.

The story follows demon-possessed 'Kang Bit-na' as she becomes a true judge after meeting compassionate detective 'Han Da-on' (actor Kim Jaeyeong).
Park Shin Hye
'The Judge from Hell' attracted a lot of curious attention from the beginning for casting Park Shin Hye in an exciting new role.

The series reached a successful conclusion, achieving up to 13.6% viewership rates.

"I deeply appreciate the big love and support 'The Judge from Hell' received.", director Park Jin-pyo remarked.

"Our crew was working on the latter portion of the series when it started broadcasting. The love and encouragement from the viewers gave us great strength until the end of the procedure."
Park Shin Hye
When asked if the production team had predicted this much love for the series, Park Jin-pyo said he deliberately avoided thinking about its success during the production.

"The series is a fantasy featuring hell as one of its key locations and dealing with an imagined concept like a demon punishing criminals. I expected that the viewers might think that all those concepts are unfamiliar and maybe get cringed out.", he explained.

The director added, "Thanks to the heated support and love from the viewers, the entire staff and the actors had the strength to power through until the end."
Park Shin Hye
When asked what success factors he, as the series' director, thought 'The Judge from Hell' possessed, Park Jin-pyo gave his answer.

"Great script with good intentions, the best production company and staff members, Park Shin Hye, passionate acting from the entire cast, and the music.", he shared.

The director described Park Shin Hye as "our hero who carries everything on her shoulders, charges, and meets the viewers at the frontline."

"Park Shin Hye's sparkling transparent, big eyes pull you in like some gravitational force. Not only did viewers but every one of us on the crew got hooked into her and had marvelous experiences in her universe."

"I, too, often forgot about directing and observed Park Shin Hye's performance through the hindmost monitor. She was 'Kang Bit-na' and 'Justitia'. But most of all, she was Joan of Arc to me.", Park Jin-pyo added, expressing his gratitude to Park Shin Hye.
Park Shin Hye
(Credit= SBS The Judge from Hell)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
