[SBS Star] Kwak Si-yang Removes All 'Lovestagram' Posts After Breakup, While Im Heon Joo Keeps Them
Published 2024.11.07 12:12 View Count
Actor Kwak Si-yang and actress Im Heon Joo have ended their relationship after a year of publicly dating, and their contrasting approaches to their "lovestagram" posts have drawn attention.

On November 5, Kwak Si-yang's agency, Drawing Entertainment, addressed the circulating breakup rumors, stating, "The rumors are true; they have broken up with each other. They will continue to support each other as colleagues from now on."

Im Heon Joo's agency, Santa Claus Entertainment, also confirmed, "Yes, it's true that they have recently broken up."
Kwak Si-yang and Im Heon Joo
Kwak Si-yang and Im Heon Joo went public with their relationship in September last year, often sharing "lovestagram" posts on their Instagram.

The two had attracted attention by sharing photos that showed their affection, like wearing matching rings and posting pictures together from a vacation. 

At that time, some even jokingly reacted by saying, "Aren't they being too public with their relationship?"
Kwak Si-yang and Im Heon Joo
However, after news of their breakup, their Instagram accounts displayed contrasting responses. 

Kwak Si-yang deleted the "lovestagram" photos, while Im Heon Joo has kept their past posts.

The contrast in their actions has only increased attention on their breakup.
Kwak Si-yang and Im Heon Joo
Just three months before the split, Kwak Si-yang actually had expressed his affection for Im Heon Joo on the popular YouTube show "Zzan Bro." 

In the show, he reminisced about their first meeting, saying, "I met her at my friend's house. While I was there, my girlfriend walked in wearing worn-out sweatpants with a badminton racket over her shoulder. For some reason, I thought it was really cute. I instantly fell for her."

Kwak Si-yang, born in 1987, has been building his career as an actor through films and dramas. Im Heon Joo, born in 1992, made acting debut following her appearance on the dating show "Heart Signal 2." 

(Credit= 'siyang87k' 'im_hyeonzzu' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
