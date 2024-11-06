[SBS Star] "Were You & Sae-ho That Close?" Song Seungheon Tells Why He Went to Cho Sae-ho's Wedding

이미지 확대하기

Actor Song Seungheon shared why he attended entertainer Cho Sae-ho's wedding ceremony despite not being close to him.On November 6, tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' uploaded a preview of its upcoming episode featuring Song Seungheon as a guest.In the video, the host, entertainer Yu Jae Seok, mentioned the co-host Cho Sae-ho's recent wedding ceremony."Many celebrities have attended Sae-ho's wedding, but I didn't expect to see you there, Seungheon.""I was like, 'What? Was he that close to Sae-ho?'. It's because I know all the celebrities Sae-ho is close to, yet I never heard of Seungheon.", said Yu Jae Seok.With an embarrassed smile, Song Seungheon replied, "I thought that if I missed out on Cho Sae-ho's wedding, it would be like I'm falling behind. Looking back on it, I think I made a great decision."Then, he quipped, "In my opinion, the Korean popular culture scene, entertainment industry, and artistic community will from now on be divided into two groups: those who went to Cho Sae-ho's wedding and those who didn't.", which made the hosts burst in laughter."Wow, Song Seungheon just made the wedding an event of the century.", Yu Jae Seok said playfully.More on the clip, Cho Sae-ho mentioned Song Seungheon's father, whose picture once rocked the internet."I saw his picture online. I must say, he is so good-looking!", said Cho Sae-ho."Yeah, both my parents looked amazing when they were young.", Song Seungheon admitted.Cho Sae-ho then mentioned the name of Song Seungheon's father, 'Song Se-ju', commenting, "What a sophisticated name he has!""Because of his name, my father had this nickname, 'Sseoi-ju' (soju).", Song Seungheon said; he and the two hosts laughed heartily together before the video ended.Meanwhile, Cho Sae-ho married his non-celebrity girlfriend at the Shilla Hotel on October 20.At the wedding ceremony, over 800 guests gathered to celebrate the couple.Comedian Jeon Yu-seong officiated the ceremony, and another comedian, Nam Chang Hee, was the MC.Singers Kim Bum-soo, GUMMY, and TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG sang for the bride and groom, and actor Lee Dong Wook delivered a toast.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, 'chosaeho' Instagram)(SBS Star)