[SBS Star] "It Was the Only Shot I Had" Hwang Jung Eum Shares Why She Went All In on 'We Got Married'
Published 2024.11.06 18:36 View Count
Actress Hwang Jung Eum revealed that she decided to appear on "We Got Married" with the mindset that it was her only option, as she had just 487 won in her bank account at the time.

On November 5 episode of SBS' television show "Because I Am Single" (literal translation), Hwang Jung Eum spoke about the time when she featured in MBC's popular television show "We Got Married." 

At the start of the show, when one of the guests, actress Yoon Se-ah, walked into the studio, she referred to the host, Hwang Jung Eum, as "sunbaenim," making other hosts and guests wonder what connection they had with each other. 

It turns out the two had previously appeared together on "We Got Married." 

The host Shin Dong-yeob commented, "Wow! Oh, yeah! You guys did, didn't you?! You two must have fond memories from that time." 
 
Yoon Se-ah reminisced, saying, "It was such a great time in my life. I was young and pretty," and joked, "I should've tried harder to win him over back then," talking about her on-air husband, actor Julien Kang.

Hwang Jung Eum then shared, "I put everything into that show, participating with the mindset that it was the only way for me. It was pretty much my only chance to survive in this industry, as I only had 487 won (approximately 35 cents) in my bank account. I've come this far from that." 
Back in 2009, Hwang Jung Eun appeared on "We Got Married" with her then-boyfriend Kim Yong-jun of group SG Wannabe. 

They had been together for about nine years at that time, and their appearance on "We Got Married" earned them much love from the public.

After "We Got Married," she rose to fame, appearing in MBC's sitcom "High Kick Through the Roof" and many other projects that followed.

However, Hwang Jung Eum and Kim Yong-jun ended their relationship in 2015.

In the same year, she confirmed her relationship with professional golfer and businessman Lee Young-don.

They got married a year later, but divorced in February of this year.
(Credit= SBS Because I Am Single, MBC We Got Married) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
