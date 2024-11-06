[SBS Star] Yulhee Shares Why She Exposed Minhwan's Wrongdoing During Their Marriage

이미지 확대하기

Former K-pop girl group LABOUM's member Yulhee has shared why, almost two years after their divorce, she revealed that her ex-husband Minhwan of boy band FTISLAND had been visiting adult entertainment establishments.On November 5 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show "I Am Single Now" (literal translation), Yulhee discussed why she publicly disclosed Minhwan's faults on her YouTube channel and explained the ensuing legal process.Yulhee shared that, though there were reasons to hold him at fault a year before their divorce, she had initially thought they could overcome the issues for the sake of their children.However, when she realized they could not, they both agreed to separate for each other's sake. "I honestly didn't know what to do with my children. But given the financial situations of both my family and my in-laws, I decided to grant custody to my husband."Following this decision, Yulhee faced harsh comments for leaving her three children with Minhwan."It upset me that people had a perception of me that was so different from the life I've led as a mother," she said.She then emphasized that she never abandoned her responsibility as a mother nor left her children behind for her own good.Addressing her decision to disclose Minhwan's frequent visits to adult entertainer bars, Yulhee said, "I never wanted to reveal it; I truly didn't want to. It was incredibly hard for me this past year to live even just with the decision to give up custody. I didn't have a moment to think clearly and logically."Recalling her initial lack of knowledge about divorce proceedings when she first considered taking the children, she added, "I was just exhausted, overwhelmed, and mentally unwell. I was filled with fear and felt powerless."Reflecting on that period, she mentioned seeing comments like, "If you had pulled yourself together and fought for custody, this wouldn't have happened. The kids would've been happier by your side," which caused her to regret her decision.Determined to regain custody, Yulhee met a divorce attorney. Her attorney advised that, since the divorce was finalized in December 2023, she was still within the time frame for filing claims—with a three-year window for alimony and a two-year window for asset division.However, regarding the likelihood of gaining custody, the attorney explained that factors like Yulhee's stable housing and availability of support for caregiving would be evaluated, along with both parents' financial situations and Minhwan's contributions to child support, making it a challenging case.Nonetheless, the attorney recommended filing a petition for custody modification.Sounding firm, Yulhee responded, "Even if it becomes a long battle, I want to bring my children back."Yulhee and Minhwan, who married in 2018, have one son and twin daughters. They divorced in December of last year.(Credit= TV CHOSUN I Am Single Now, Online Community)(SBS Star)