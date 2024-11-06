[SBS Star] Yulhee Shares Why She Exposed Minhwan's Wrongdoing During Their Marriage

On November 5 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show "I Am Single Now" (literal translation), Yulhee discussed why she publicly disclosed Minhwan's faults on her YouTube channel and explained the ensuing legal process.
Yulhee shared that, though there were reasons to hold him at fault a year before their divorce, she had initially thought they could overcome the issues for the sake of their children.
However, when she realized they could not, they both agreed to separate for each other's sake. "I honestly didn't know what to do with my children. But given the financial situations of both my family and my in-laws, I decided to grant custody to my husband."
"It upset me that people had a perception of me that was so different from the life I've led as a mother," she said.
She then emphasized that she never abandoned her responsibility as a mother nor left her children behind for her own good.
Recalling her initial lack of knowledge about divorce proceedings when she first considered taking the children, she added, "I was just exhausted, overwhelmed, and mentally unwell. I was filled with fear and felt powerless."
Reflecting on that period, she mentioned seeing comments like, "If you had pulled yourself together and fought for custody, this wouldn't have happened. The kids would've been happier by your side," which caused her to regret her decision.
However, regarding the likelihood of gaining custody, the attorney explained that factors like Yulhee's stable housing and availability of support for caregiving would be evaluated, along with both parents' financial situations and Minhwan's contributions to child support, making it a challenging case.
Nonetheless, the attorney recommended filing a petition for custody modification.
Sounding firm, Yulhee responded, "Even if it becomes a long battle, I want to bring my children back."
(Credit= TV CHOSUN I Am Single Now, Online Community)
