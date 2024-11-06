뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Faces Massive Backlash After Criticizing Jonathan on 'Running Man'
Published 2024.11.06 15:29 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Faces Massive Backlash After Criticizing Jonathan on 'Running Man'
Singer Kim Jong-kook is facing backlash after criticizing entertainer Jonathan's wedding cash gift on a recent broadcast.

On SBS' television show "Running Man," aired on November 3, Kim Jong-kook, who had attended comedian Cho Sae-ho's October 20 wedding, made controversial comments regarding Jonathan's cash gift.

During the episode, Yu Jae Seok said to Kim Jong-kook, "At Cho Sae-ho's wedding, you were talking a lot with Jonathan."

In response, Kim Jong-kook said, "Well, he didn't even give much of a cash gift to Sae-ho, but he was seriously eating like crazy there. I can't say how much he gave in the cash gift, because he told me not to tell anybody, but..." 
Kim Jong-kook
Following the broadcast, many expressed discomfort over Kim Jong-kook's remarks.

While it might have been a joke, many felt he was mocking Jonathan, a young person still early in his career, over the amount of his cash gift.

Jonathan, a Congolese-Korean, is 24 years old, born in February 2000.

Opinions from the public have ranged from, "Even on a TV show, even as part of a joke, that's too much," "It was really wrong of him to say that. He should be more careful with his words," "No matter how close they are, that's crossing the line," "Was Kim Jong-kook born famous and rich from the start? He didn't think that through," and more.

As public opinion turned against Kim Jong-kook, critical comments have appeared on the latest video on his YouTube channel "GYM JONG KOOK." 
Kim Jong-kook
(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'yjonathanta' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
