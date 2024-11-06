[SBS Star] "Let's Not Make the Number Any Smaller" '5→3 Member Group' BIGBANG G-DRAGON Declares

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

G-DRAGON, the leader of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, used to be a five-member group but is now a trio, left a meaningful message to the remaining group members.On November 5, BIGBANG's G-DRAGON and TAEYANG guested on 'Zip Daesung', the YouTube channel of another group member, DAESUNG.While the three of them were having fun together, the 'Zip Daesung' production team surprised them with a present: portable sun umbrellas."This is so cute, thank you!", members expressed their gratitude.DAESUNG noticed that each umbrella had a three-leaf clover charm attached to it."A three-leaf clover means good fortune.", he shared, only to be corrected by the staff, "No, it means happiness."G-DRAGON asked, "Wasn't it a four-leaf clover?""No, four-leaf ones mean good luck. Three-leaf clovers mean happiness. And it makes sense since we are a three-member group.", DAESUNG playfully replied.After hearing DAESUNG's remark, G-DRAGON declared with all seriousness, "Let's not make the number any smaller."As soon as they heard the leader's comment regarding the group's circumstances, DAESUNG and TAEYANG could not help but laugh."Yeah, there's no such thing as a two-leaf clover, indeed.", DAESUNG quipped.G-DRAGON again said, "A two-leaf clover, isn't it too sad? Let's call it a leaf from that point.""It's practically a sprout.", TAEYANG added.Debuted in 2006 as a five-member group, BIGBANG achieved remarkable success, becoming one of the most iconic second-generation K-pop groups.However, the group has faced its share of downs; two members have departed, leaving three members to continue.Former member SEUNGRI left the group after being embroiled in the Burning Sun scandal in 2019.Another former member, T.O.P, was caught smoking marijuana while serving in the military as a conscripted police officer in 2017; he received a 10-month prison sentence with a two-year probation.Later, T.O.P left BIGBANG and revealed his decision to retire from the entertainment industry.However, T.O.P is returning as an actor in Netflix's upcoming television series 'Squid Game 2'.(Credit= '집대성' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, Netflix Korea, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)