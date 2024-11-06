[SBS Star] BTS JIN Honestly Shares Why He Thinks Solo Activities Are Better than Group Work

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS shared that his first solo activities have been more comfortable for him than group activities.On November 5, JIN appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel "Theo," where he chatted with the "Salon Drip 2" host Jang Do-yeon about a range of topics.During their conversation, Jang Do-yeon asked, "You're about to make a comeback, right? And it's your first solo album, where it's just you on the cover. How do you feel about that?"JIN opened up, saying, "There was a time I had to perform just one day after my military discharge, and without the other members, it was both scary and nerve-wracking. It was especially tough to figure out how to fill those silent moments by myself."He then surprised Jang Do-yeon by saying, "I worried a lot, wondering, 'How will I pull this through?' But once I got the hang of doing it alone, I really enjoyed it."When Jang Do-yeon asked, "What do you enjoy most about it?" JIN highlighted the freedom he feels with solo activities."When we work on group albums, everything has to be decided together, and everyone has their own opinions about the music, choreography, which shows we should do, and so on. But with this solo project? I can skip anything I feel is less important or just isn't what I want to do. It was great."He added, "Of course, if there's something my fans really want, I'll include it. For this album, it actually started with me thinking, 'I'd love to send a letter-like message to my fans.' So, I mentioned that to the team, and they were like, 'Alright, let's do that.'"With a smile, he wrapped up by saying, "Being able to plan and create things exactly how I envision them has allowed me to put a lot of my own ideas into this album," raising anticipation for his release.JIN's first solo album "Happy" is scheduled to be released on November 15.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, HYBE Labels)(SBS Star)