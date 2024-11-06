뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Honestly Shares Why He Thinks Solo Activities Are Better than Group Work
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Honestly Shares Why He Thinks Solo Activities Are Better than Group Work

Published 2024.11.06 11:59 View Count
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Honestly Shares Why He Thinks Solo Activities Are Better than Group Work
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS shared that his first solo activities have been more comfortable for him than group activities.

On November 5, JIN appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel "Theo," where he chatted with the "Salon Drip 2" host Jang Do-yeon about a range of topics.

During their conversation, Jang Do-yeon asked, "You're about to make a comeback, right? And it's your first solo album, where it's just you on the cover. How do you feel about that?"

JIN opened up, saying, "There was a time I had to perform just one day after my military discharge, and without the other members, it was both scary and nerve-wracking. It was especially tough to figure out how to fill those silent moments by myself."

He then surprised Jang Do-yeon by saying, "I worried a lot, wondering, 'How will I pull this through?' But once I got the hang of doing it alone, I really enjoyed it."
JIN
JIN
When Jang Do-yeon asked, "What do you enjoy most about it?" JIN highlighted the freedom he feels with solo activities.

"When we work on group albums, everything has to be decided together, and everyone has their own opinions about the music, choreography, which shows we should do, and so on. But with this solo project? I can skip anything I feel is less important or just isn't what I want to do. It was great."

He added, "Of course, if there's something my fans really want, I'll include it. For this album, it actually started with me thinking, 'I'd love to send a letter-like message to my fans.' So, I mentioned that to the team, and they were like, 'Alright, let's do that.'"

With a smile, he wrapped up by saying, "Being able to plan and create things exactly how I envision them has allowed me to put a lot of my own ideas into this album," raising anticipation for his release.
 

JIN's first solo album "Happy" is scheduled to be released on November 15. 

(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, HYBE Labels) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지