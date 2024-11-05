[SBS Star] Yulhee Reveals Why She Is Pursuing Legal Action Against Minhwan Now

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group LABOUM's former member Yulhee has opened up about feelings on her recent lawsuit against her ex-husband, boy band FTISLAND's drummer, Minhwan, seeking custody and alimony.According to the production team of TV CHOSUN's reality show "I Am Single Now" (literal translation), Yulhee will be seen consulting a divorce attorney in the upcoming episode.The production team shared that Yulhee recently told them, "I've received messages of support from so many people, and although it's late, I feel it's time to set things right."Regarding her recent decision to take legal action, she expressed, "I want to live as a mother my children can be proud of."In this episode of "I Am Single Now," Yulhee will share details about the circumstances that led her to agree to a mutual divorce and her feelings at the time.Previously, on October 24, Yulhee explained the reasons behind her divorce from Minhwan, sharing recordings that revealed details of his visits to adult entertainment bars, which sparked public criticism.Due to this controversy, Minhwan has currently suspended all activities in the industry.Amid the growing criticism of Minhwan's alleged irresponsible behavior as a parent, Yulhee filed a mediation request for changes in custody, alimony, and asset division with the Seoul Family Court on November 4.She has revealed that, during the divorce, she initially planned to take custody of the children but held off after Minhwan offered her 50 million won (approximately 36,000 dollars) in alimony and 2 million (approximately 1,400 dollars) per month in child support.Yulhee and Minhwan married in 2018 after the birth of their son, and welcomed twin daughters in 2020.However, after five years of marriage, they announced their divorce last December, citing it as a choice made "for each other's happiness."(Credit= 'yul._.hee' Instagram, TV CHOSUN I Am Single Now)(SBS Star)