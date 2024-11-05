뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Jaeyeong Shares Why He Became So Nervous While Filming Kiss Scene with Park Shin Hye
Published 2024.11.05 18:31
[SBS Star] Kim Jaeyeong Shares Why He Became So Nervous While Filming Kiss Scene with Park Shin Hye
Actor Kim Jaeyeong shared what it was like to portray romance with his 'The Judge from Hell' co-star Park Shin Hye.

On November 5, Kim Jaeyeong talked to a news outlet about SBS' recently concluded television series 'The Judge from Hell' at a coffee place in Apgujeong-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

'The Judge from Hell' follows a demon-possessed judge named 'Kang Bit-na' (Park Shin Hye), becoming a real judge after meeting 'Han Da-on' (Kim Jaeyeong), a warm-hearted detective.
Kim Jaeyeong & Park Shin Hye
Kim Jaeyeong shared how he felt about playing Park Shin Hye's partnering role.

"I thought it was great. Many of the series Shin Hye starred in were hits. Plus, they say she 'never fails' with SBS' TV series.", the actor shared.

"Shin Hye's physical and mental strength are both remarkable.", he resumed, "Her consistency during filming was impressive. I think she balances herself very well. During the filming, I was the weaker one between us."

"Observing Shin Hye, I tried hard to match her acting quality. She maintained such great balance while playing the biggest role in the series. Thanks to her, I happily went through the shooting. I relied on her a lot.", Kim Jaeyeong remarked.
Kim Jaeyeong & Park Shin Hye
During the interview, Kim Jaeyeong talked about what it was like to portray romance with Park Shin Hye, who is married to actor Choi Tae Jun.

"I didn't get concerned about that aspect, but I did worry if Shin Hye would mind about it, unlike me.", the actor replied.

"I do get curious, though.", he said, playfully adding, "I wonder if Choi Tae Jun would hate seeing her lovey-dovey scenes or if he would be okay with it since it's just work." 

Kim Jaeyeong said Park Shin Hye's many experiences in romantic comedy projects helped a lot during the filming.

"She taught me a lot when it came to rom-com parts. She gave me many tips, like, 'You should be playful in a moment like this'. I once again realized how amazing a rom-com actor she is.", he reflected.
Kim Jaeyeong & Park Shin Hye
Kim Jaeyeong admitted that he became nervous when filming a kissing scene with Park Shin Hye.

"I think I was all awkward at first. Even Shin Hye noticed and asked why I was so nervous. It was because I forgot how to be in a kissing scene; I haven't done it in a while.", he said and chuckled.

"Kissing scenes are usually not done in a single take; they take several takes and later combine them. I ended up missing my dinner for the scene. Still, I'm happy since the scene turned out great.", the actor added.
Kim Jaeyeong & Park Shin Hye
(Credit= SBS The Judge from Hell, Management S)

(SBS Star)
