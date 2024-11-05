[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Byung Hun Playfully Disses J.Y. Park's Acting in His New Music Video

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Byung Hun was seen playfully dissing singer J.Y. Park's acting in the music video for his new song.On November 4, a video titled "Actor Lee Byung Hun's Reaction to J.Y. Park's 'Easy Lover' M/V" was uploaded to J.Y. Park's YouTube channel.In the video, J.Y. Park asked Lee Byung Hun to comment on his acting in the music video for his newly-released song, "Easy Lover."J.Y. Park shared, "Hyung, you know, I had a supporting role in 'Dream High,' and the response was good. It was so well-received that I received offers for leading roles at that time. Suddenly, offers for dramas and movies started pouring in."He continued, "Here, I have the leading role. It's been 10 years since then. I still feel a joy in acting from deep within my heart. So, I really want you to watch my acting carefully and share your honest thoughts on it."Upon hearing this, Lee Byung Hun joked, "Can I be completely honest with you? For example, can I be as harsh as you were when evaluating contestants on survival audition shows?"J.Y. Park encouraged him, "Please, do!" before playing the music video for him.While watching J.Y. Park's music video, Lee Byung Hun remarked, "It sounds like a genre of music that's quite uncommon these days. I think it's great because it's so unique."In the middle of the music video, J.Y. Park got on an elevator with actress Cha Joo Young after spending the night together.J.Y. Park explained, "It's about expressing the awkwardness of having spent the night together," to which Lee Byung Hun responded, "You expressed that awkwardness well."Then, he jokingly added, "The problem is that it remains awkward from the start of the music video to the finish," eliciting laughter.After watching the music video, Lee Byung Hun remarked, "Your acting was better than I expected. I thought it would be difficult to react to it, but since it turned out well, it eased the pressure of having to respond."He then evaluated J.Y. Park's acting, saying, "I think your acting, however... you made a great choice in becoming a musician."In response to J.Y. Park's question about his acting potential, Lee Byung Hun replied, "Well, it was really fun to watch. The rhythm and melody are fun, and your acting fits in well with that."However, Lee Byung Hun expressed his disagreement with J.Y. Park pursuing acting as part of his career, stating, "But you should definitely reconsider making your official debut in films or dramas," then chuckled.(Credit= 'J.Y. Park' YouTube)(SBS Star)