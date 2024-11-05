뉴스
[SBS Star] "Only Jae Seok Got a Nice Table" Cho Sae-ho Addresses His Wedding's Much-Talked Seating Plan
[SBS Star] "Only Jae Seok Got a Nice Table" Cho Sae-ho Addresses His Wedding's Much-Talked Seating Plan

Published 2024.11.05 15:16
[SBS Star] "Only Jae Seok Got a Nice Table" Cho Sae-ho Addresses His Wedding's Much-Talked Seating Plan
Entertainer Cho Sae-ho answered the buzz surrounding the seating arrangement for his recent wedding ceremony.

On November 4, Cho Sae-ho, who just returned from his honeymoon, posted a new video on his YouTube channel.

In the video, he shared his wedding preparation process and some episodes from the wedding ceremony.

The most challenging part was planning the seating arrangements, the entertainer said.

"Since we had a closed ceremony, my wife and I thought it would be best to assign seats for each guest beforehand.", he explained.

"Over 800 guests were coming, so the first thing we did was make a guest list. Then we sorted it into several categories, including tables for family members, cast members of each TV show, and other comedian sunbae-nims. It took us three days to complete the seating chart."
Cho Sae-ho
Cho Sae-ho continued, "After making the initial seating chart, we sent pre-greeting texts to all the guests. Some guests informed us they couldn't come because of their schedules. So, we revised the chart; some seats were re-assigned, and some tables were re-located."

"But then, some people who said they couldn't attend contacted us again to say they could, which meant another revision."

"What's interesting was that after three days of assigning seats, it became clear to me which guests were my 'real' guests.", Cho Sae-ho added, revealing that some of his acquaintances became closer to his heart than others during the process.
 

On the November 2 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', Cho Sae-ho's wedding ceremony became a topic of conversation.

Some cast members who attended his wedding complained about being assigned to what they thought was a 'bad table'.

Model Joo Woo Jae said, "I was sitting with Kim Sook at a table so far away from the action that it felt like we were practically outside the venue. I was right in front of the entrance. While sitting there, I had to get up about 200 times whenever new guests came in."
Cho Sae-ho
"Yeah, Woo Jae was practically a gatekeeper!", hip-hop artist DIN DIN shared, "You know what? Yang Se-hyung and Yang Sechan got the table near the storage room."

"Yeah, they said it was cold down there because the staff kept opening and closing the storage room door.", entertainer Yu Jae Seok said, and Joo Woo Jae added that Yang Se-hyung had to turn his back on the event because of his seat.
Cho Sae-ho
The cast members noted that Yu Jae Seok was the only one among them who was seated at one of the nice tables at Cho Sae-ho's wedding.

"Well, I wanted to stay in comfort, but I couldn't since my seat was very close to the action.", Yu Jae Seok playfully commented. 

Then, singer HAHA exclaimed, "Let me teach you the realities of life!"

"It's not about how close you are to the groom. He assigned the tables in order of how much riches you possess.", he playfully quipped.
Cho Sae-ho
(Credit= '채널 조세호' YouTube, MBC Hangout with Yoo)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
