[SBS Star] "I Get to Kiss Him Legally!" Kim Sejeong Gets Excited About Her Kiss Scene with Lee Jong-won

Actress Kim Sejeong shared her excitement about filming a kiss scene with actor Lee Jong-won.On November 4, Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong-won, who are co-starring in the new drama "Brewing Love," appeared as guests on the popular drinking YouTube show "Zzan Bro," where they shared drinks and chatted with the host Shin Dong-yeob.During the show, Kim Sejeong said, "Actually, tomorrow is the day we're filming our first kiss scene. It was originally scheduled for last week, but it was postponed due to a cold. I came to have fun shooting Zzan Bro, but having a kiss scene to film tomorrow is making it a little tricky to fully enjoy myself right now."She added with a laugh, "I kept on thinking if we'd do okay tomorrow, and as soon as I arrived here today, I saw Jong-won was grinning from ear to ear. He just didn't seem worried at all."Shin Dong-yeob teased them, saying, "Well, just enjoy yourselves, both of you. With a kiss scene tomorrow, it'd be a bit unfair if only one of you smelled like alcohol, so this way it's even. You'll just have to drink the same amount!"Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong-won could not hold back their laughter at Shin Dong-yeob's playful remark.When Lee Jong-won revealed that it would be his first time filming a kiss scene, Shin Dong-yeob joked, "Right, not your actual first kiss, but just your first time kissing in front of a camera, huh?"Kim Sejeong joined in with a playful grin, saying, "Honestly, I'm pretty excited—I mean, I get to kiss someone, legally, starting tomorrow morning!"When asked if she has any pre-kiss scene rituals, like brushing her teeth or putting on lip balm, Kim Sejeong joked, "Oh, that's just the basics! It's like setting the groundwork. That's not an extra step—it's a must."The 12-episode romantic comedy "Brewing Love" aired its first episode on November 4.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)(SBS Star)