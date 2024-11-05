뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Get to Kiss Him Legally!" Kim Sejeong Gets Excited About Her Kiss Scene with Lee Jong-won
Published 2024.11.05 12:07
Actress Kim Sejeong shared her excitement about filming a kiss scene with actor Lee Jong-won.

On November 4, Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong-won, who are co-starring in the new drama "Brewing Love," appeared as guests on the popular drinking YouTube show "Zzan Bro," where they shared drinks and chatted with the host Shin Dong-yeob.

During the show, Kim Sejeong said, "Actually, tomorrow is the day we're filming our first kiss scene. It was originally scheduled for last week, but it was postponed due to a cold. I came to have fun shooting Zzan Bro, but having a kiss scene to film tomorrow is making it a little tricky to fully enjoy myself right now." 

She added with a laugh, "I kept on thinking if we'd do okay tomorrow, and as soon as I arrived here today, I saw Jong-won was grinning from ear to ear. He just didn't seem worried at all."

Shin Dong-yeob teased them, saying, "Well, just enjoy yourselves, both of you. With a kiss scene tomorrow, it'd be a bit unfair if only one of you smelled like alcohol, so this way it's even. You'll just have to drink the same amount!"

Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong-won could not hold back their laughter at Shin Dong-yeob's playful remark.
When Lee Jong-won revealed that it would be his first time filming a kiss scene, Shin Dong-yeob joked, "Right, not your actual first kiss, but just your first time kissing in front of a camera, huh?" 

Kim Sejeong joined in with a playful grin, saying, "Honestly, I'm pretty excited—I mean, I get to kiss someone, legally, starting tomorrow morning!"

When asked if she has any pre-kiss scene rituals, like brushing her teeth or putting on lip balm, Kim Sejeong joked, "Oh, that's just the basics! It's like setting the groundwork. That's not an extra step—it's a must."
 

The 12-episode romantic comedy "Brewing Love" aired its first episode on November 4. 

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
