[SBS Star] TXT Shares the Heartwarming Support JIN Gave Them Ahead of Comeback
Published 2024.11.04 18:47 View Count
K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER revealed what kind of support they received from JIN of another K-pop group BTS before their comeback.

On November 3, the five members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER―SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI―held a press conference in celebration of their third world tour encore concert, "ACT: PROMISE ENCORE IN SEOUL," at KSPO DOME, Seoul.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER was also planned to make their comeback on November 4 with their seventh mini-album "THE STAR CHAPTER: SANCTUARY"; this marked their first new release in over seven months since their mini album "MINISODE 3: TOMORROW," which they dropped on April 1.

Following their comeback, JIN, their label sunbae, will release his first solo album "HAPPY" on November 15. 
When asked if they exchanged any support before their comeback, HUENINGKAI responded, "We had a meal with JIN sunbaenim and while eating, we touched upon various topics. He mentioned his upcoming comeback, and we shared a lot of supportive messages, expressing our belief that it would go well and our gratitude."

HUENINGKAI added, "JIN sunbaenim kicked off his comeback really well with the pre-release track 'I'll Be There,' so we prepared diligently for our own comeback. I believe his return will be fantastic."

BEOMGYU then said, "Actually, I contacted Seokjin (JIN's real name) hyung today. I told him how amazing the pre-release track is and sent him a supportive message, saying I'm looking forward to the album."

He continued, "Seokjin hyung knows we have a concert today, and he sent us a supportive message about it. He also said he's really looking forward to the album coming out tomorrow." 

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's "THE STAR CHAPTER: SANCTUARY" was just released today at 6 PM (KST).
(Credit= Big Hit Music) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
