[SBS Star] 'Eldest Daughter of 13 Siblings' Nam Bo-ra Shares She Would Like to Have Many Children Herself

Actress Nam Bo-ra, set to get married in May next year, shared her desire to have many children.On November 3, Nam Bo-ra guested on fellow actress Moon Ji-in's YouTube show.Nam Bo-ra clarified that although she is the eldest daughter of 13 siblings, she is not the firstborn, as many believe."I have an older brother, and he's the firstborn. I'm just the eldest of the female siblings.", she noted.The actress revealed another detail about her family dynamics, sharing that the age gap between her and the youngest sibling is twenty years."My mom gave birth to the youngest at the age of 45. So, folks, late-life pregnancy is okay.", she remarked.Nam Bo-ra confessed that growing up in a crowded household, she often fantasized about being an only child."I used to envy those only children who get to live in a spacious house and have everything all to themselves. But now that I've grown up, I love having my younger siblings. Being with them is so much fun.""The best part of having many siblings is that they are a huge relief when times get tough. Bad things happen to every household. When challenges arise in our family, my siblings and I unite our strengths and get through it.", the actress shared with a smile."Now that I'm to get married, I realized something: I want to have many children. A joyful and crowded family seems good for me.", Nam Bo-ra shared.Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra recently announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend, a businessman the same age as her, after dating for two years.The couple plans to tie the knot with a wedding ceremony in May next year.Nam Bo-ra talked about her husband-to-be on the show."He usually looks somewhat like soccer player Son Heung-min and a little like beaver when he smiles. I can easily pick him out from a crowd of a hundred people. He has this cute smile.", she affectionately said.(Credit= '지인의 지인' 'KBS 같이삽시다' '남보라의 인생극장' YouTube)(SBS Star)