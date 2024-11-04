[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Playfully Urges Group Members to Contact Him More Often

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO playfully teased his group mates, saying they should contact him more often.On November 4, a press conference for MINHO's first solo studio album "CALL BACK" took place at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul, with the event hosted by MAX Changmin of K-pop duo TVXQ!.The title track "CALL BACK" is a pop genre featuring a heavy bass sound combined with a lyrical yet intense piano line.The lyrics communicate the idea of expressing interest in someone openly and without hesitation.About "CALL BACK," he confidently stated, "I don't think there are any artists at my company who have a title track with this kind of feel. As soon as you start listening to it, you'll find yourself getting into the rhythm."When asked about the supportive messages he received from the other SHINee members regarding the release of this album, MINHO said, "We're so close that we're like family, so we don't usually have strong reactions to any projects or outcomes."He continued, "Honestly, I'm usually the one who reacts the most. Since the members still haven't shown much of a response, it's about time for those articles criticizing them to come out," before playfully urging the reporters, "Make sure to include that in your articles! Thank you!"Then MINHO commented, "Hey, SHINee members! You guys should reach out to me more often," which made everyone burst into laughter.He quickly added, "Well, they may be too busy. But I know for a fact that they're all not that busy," and remarked with a chuckle, "It's likely that we've entered a phase where it feels a bit awkward for us to express our feelings to each other."(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)