[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Reveals His Guilty Pleasure: Dating Shows
[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Reveals His Guilty Pleasure: Dating Shows

Published 2024.11.04 15:48
[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Reveals His Guilty Pleasure: Dating Shows
G-DRAGON of K-pop group BIGBANG revealed that he is obsessed with dating shows.

On November 3 episode of DAESUNG of BIGBANG's YouTube show "Zip Daesung," G-DRAGON and another one of the group's member, TAEYANG, made a guest appearance. 

During their talk, DAESUNG asked G-DRAGON, "Are you still watching dating shows these days? You watched 'EXchange,' right?" 

G-DRAGON replied, "Yeah, I did. Lately though, I haven’t been able to watch any dating shows since I've been too busy. Still, I think I watched everything that came out until recently."
G-DRAGON
G-DRAGON
When DAESUNG commented, "You know, I didn't know you watched that kind of stuff," G-DRAGON responded with a laugh, "I picked up the habit in the military." 

He explained, "That's where I watched a dating show for the first time. Everyone would talk about it together, so I couldn't help but get really into it. You just keep watching, waiting for the next episode."

G-DRAGON added, "Back in my military days, we didn't have streaming subscriptions or time to watch shows right when they aired. So, we used the TV network's rebroadcast service, which charged for recent episodes. To watch for free, we had to wait three weeks. And those three weeks felt like three years."

DAESUNG agreed, saying, "Ah, it does take three weeks for it to be available for free, doesn't it? It must have been tough indeed." 

G-DRAGON also mentioned, "The first dating show I've ever watched was 'Heart Signal.' Season 2 was the most fun," and DAESUNG chimed in, saying, "Oh yeah, the second season was legendary."
 

Back in August, "EXchange" host, BAMBAM of boy group GOT7, shared to DAESUNG that when he happened to bump into G-DRAGON at a bar in Itaewon, G-DRAGON asked him how the show ends, revealing just how hooked he was.

However, due to his contract with the show, BAMBAM added that he could not reveal anything about the ending to G-DRAGON.

(Credit= '집대성' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
