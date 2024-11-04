뉴스
[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Expresses His Regret Over Showing His Daughter Choo Sa Rang on TV
[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Expresses His Regret Over Showing His Daughter Choo Sa Rang on TV

Published 2024.11.04 15:04
[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Expresses His Regret Over Showing His Daughter Choo Sa Rang on TV
Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter/judo practitioner Choo Sung Hoon opened up about the hurtful comments directed at him and his family.

The November 3 episode of MBC's television show 'The Lecturers' (literal translation) featured a speech by Choo Sung Hoon on the theme of 'when life doesn't go as you want'.

"It's been nearly two years since my father passed away. As I reflect on many memories of him, it's clear that my father truly was the greatest.", Choo Sung Hoon remarked while talking to the cast members after his speech.
Choo Sung Hoon
Choo Sung Hoon remembered putting the gold medal he had won in judo at the 2002 Asian Games in his father's casket and shared why.

"No one was happier than my father about me winning the gold medal at the 2002 Asian Games. He practiced judo himself as well. Although he didn't go far enough to be a member of the Korean national team, he was great."

"I thought my dad would have wanted to go on his way in a judo uniform, so I clothed him in mine. Tying my dad's judo belt before letting him go, I thought about how he tied my first one for me. Judo tied my beginning and my father's end together, and I felt mighty grateful.", he added.
Choo Sung Hoon
Addressing the malicious comments he has received from Korea and Japan, Choo Sung Hoon said, "Those were too extreme. They still exist, by the way. I'm okay, but it breaks my heart to think that one day, my daughter Sa Rang might come across such comments."

"While I was appearing on parenting shows with Sa Rang, there were many threats like, 'You better watch out for your daughter', 'I know where you live'."

"I used to accompany Sa Rang to and from her kindergarten, but I still always was worried that something dangerous could happen to her. It got me to think a lot about whether showing my daughter on TV was the right decision.", he shared.

Choo Sung Hoon revealed he had not sat with his daughter to discuss those malicious comments.

"Still, there are so many people showing love for us when we occasionally visit Korea. Sa Rang and I appreciate it."
Choo Sung Hoon
Choo Sung Hoon also shared that Choo Sa Rang has begun to recognize the affection she has been receiving from Korea.

"As she has her phone now, it appears Sa Rang has been watching clips of herself on the internet.", he stated, noting that her Korean has been improving.

Choo Sung Hoon tied the knot with Japanese model Yano Shiho in March 2009.

The couple had their daughter, Choo Sa Rang, in October 2011.

Choo Sung Hoon appeared on KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman' with Choo Sa Rang from 2013 to 2017.
Choo Sung Hoon
(Credit= MBC The Lecturers, 'akiyamachoo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
