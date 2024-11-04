뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong's Sister Shows Appreciation for His Thoughtful Gesture During Her Pregnancy
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong's Sister Shows Appreciation for His Thoughtful Gesture During Her Pregnancy
Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ's sister expressed her gratitude to him for a warm gesture he showed during her first pregnancy, when he took time to care for her despite his busy schedule.

On November 1 episode of KBS' television show "Fun Staurant," a touching story was shared about Kim Jae Joong, the youngest of nine siblings, and his older sister, who is just a year older than him.

While cooking at their family home, Kim Jae Joong's older sister said to Kim Jae Joong, "You were good at cooking even when you were little. I was never good at it." 

In response, Kim Jae Joong quickly replied, "But you're good at other household chores, noona." He then asked, "What household chore are you best at?"

To this, his sister replied, "I'm probably best at looking after kids. I'm also good at cleaning while watching over them."
Kim Jae Joong
Kim Jae Joong shared, "You know, I never thought you'd end up having three kids." 

She responded, "Well, I wasn't planning on it. Because I lost three babies before my first…" recalling her painful past.

Suddenly remembering his sister's past struggles, Kim Jae Joong exclaimed, "Oh right! That was really horrible." 

He then added, "But why are you talking about it so casually? You sounded so calm that you completely fooled me."

His sister reassured him, saying, "It's okay. I have twins now, anyway." 

Looking emotional, Kim Jae Joong hugged her tightly, and his sister embraced him back, gently patting his back.
Kim Jae Joong
In an interview with the show's production team later, his sister stated, "It was about 11 years ago when I was pregnant with my first child. At that time, Jae Joong was incredibly busy." 

She continued, "But the day before I gave birth, he came over, saying I wouldn't be able to eat anything from that day on. He bought groceries and cooked for me, which felt so warm and comforting. Despite his exhaustion from a hectic schedule, he still thought of me and his future nephew, which was really touching."
Kim Jae Joong
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
