뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Na Eon Describes Her Boyfriend Kim Woo Seok as a Truly Warm Person
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Na Eon Describes Her Boyfriend Kim Woo Seok as a Truly Warm Person

Published 2024.11.01 18:41 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Na Eon Describes Her Boyfriend Kim Woo Seok as a Truly Warm Person
Actress Kang Na Eon described her boyfriend, actor Kim Woo Seok, as a warm person.

On October 31, a fashion magazine released their recent interview with Kang Na Eon and Kim Woo Seok, who starred in the upcoming drama "Social Savvy Class 101" together.

During the interview, Kang Na Eon shared her first impression of Kim Woo Seok, saying, "Woo Seok seemed cold at first. But as we filmed together and got closer, I saw many warm sides of him. I thought he was a very thoughtful person." 

She continued, "Oh, I want to share something that happened at the wrap party for the drama. When I get drunk, I tend to drink even more. And at the wrap party, I got quite drunk. Seeing me looking tipsy, Woo Seok told me to stop drinking. I thought that was really sweet of him." 
Kang Na Eon and Kim Woo Seok
Kim Woo Seok reflected, "I expected Na Eon to be playful and social, but no. I was the one who reached out to her first more often while we were filming." 

He added with a shy smile, "I had a great impression of her from the start, and that hasn't changed," expressing his affection for Kang Na Eon.
Kang Na Eon and Kim Woo Seok
Kim Woo Seok also mentioned the characters in the drama, saying, "Since we're discussing first impressions, I want to add something. When I first saw her as her character, Kim Ji-eun, I assumed she would have a similar personality in real life. But she turned out to be completely different." 

When Kang Na Eon asked, "What was so different?" Kim Woo Seok explained, "First, her way of speaking is different. Kim Ji Eun is very playful, while Kang Na Eon is more rational. There were a lot of moments when I thought she was rational." 
 

Kang Na Eon and Kim Woo Seok began dating after filming "Social Savvy Class 101"; their agencies officially confirmed their relationship last week. 

(Credit= 'Allure Korea' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지