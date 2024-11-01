[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Na Eon Describes Her Boyfriend Kim Woo Seok as a Truly Warm Person

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kang Na Eon described her boyfriend, actor Kim Woo Seok, as a warm person.On October 31, a fashion magazine released their recent interview with Kang Na Eon and Kim Woo Seok, who starred in the upcoming drama "Social Savvy Class 101" together.During the interview, Kang Na Eon shared her first impression of Kim Woo Seok, saying, "Woo Seok seemed cold at first. But as we filmed together and got closer, I saw many warm sides of him. I thought he was a very thoughtful person."She continued, "Oh, I want to share something that happened at the wrap party for the drama. When I get drunk, I tend to drink even more. And at the wrap party, I got quite drunk. Seeing me looking tipsy, Woo Seok told me to stop drinking. I thought that was really sweet of him."Kim Woo Seok reflected, "I expected Na Eon to be playful and social, but no. I was the one who reached out to her first more often while we were filming."He added with a shy smile, "I had a great impression of her from the start, and that hasn't changed," expressing his affection for Kang Na Eon.Kim Woo Seok also mentioned the characters in the drama, saying, "Since we're discussing first impressions, I want to add something. When I first saw her as her character, Kim Ji-eun, I assumed she would have a similar personality in real life. But she turned out to be completely different."When Kang Na Eon asked, "What was so different?" Kim Woo Seok explained, "First, her way of speaking is different. Kim Ji Eun is very playful, while Kang Na Eon is more rational. There were a lot of moments when I thought she was rational."Kang Na Eon and Kim Woo Seok began dating after filming "Social Savvy Class 101"; their agencies officially confirmed their relationship last week.(Credit= 'Allure Korea' YouTube)(SBS Star)