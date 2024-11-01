[SBS Star] "The Passion We Had Was..." Kim Doyeon Erupts in Tears Discussing Weki Meki's Disbandment

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Doyeon broke down in tears as she reflected on her time as disbanded K-pop girl group Weki Meki.On November 1, Kim Doyeon spoke with a news outlet about the upcoming film 'Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary', which will mark her debut on the big screen.'Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary' is a comic horror film set in a high school.On the night of the school's founding anniversary, high school girls strive to survive in a cursed hide-and-seek as a ghost story surrounding the school comes to life.Kim Doyeon portrayed 'Ji-yeon', her first leading role on the big screen.Kim Doyeon, starting a new chapter after Weki Meki's disbandment, looked back on her time in the group."I feel sorry about it.", she replied when asked about the group's disbandment."Other members feel much sorry about it as well. It's unfortunate, but we had something meaningful. We've worked hard, bringing our minds together to achieve something.", Kim Doyeon stated."The disbandment already happened, and we can't change that. Now, we members are starting the second act. I hope everyone can fill it with something new and something they like.""I don't want my memories of the group to be only sad. Everyone has done so well. With the strength the members give me, I hope I can start my new chapter well, too.", the actress said fondly.Kim Doyeon ended up bursting into tears, overcome with emotion.She explained, "I'm sad that Weki Meki activities are over, but mostly, it's because I remembered how much we've tried.""The passion we had was precious.", Kim Doyeon added as she wiped away the tears.Kim Doyeon continued, "Yesterday (October 31) was the preview of 'Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary', and the members of Weki Meki and I.O.I showed up for me. I felt so reassured when I got up on the stage and saw all of them in the audience.""(Choi) Yoojung texted me after the preview, saying, 'You're doing fantastic. You're the best.'. I've been feeling down lately since I wanted to do much better. Yoojung's support gave me so much strength when I needed to boost my confidence.", Kim Doyeon shared, expressing how touched she was.Kim Doyeon debuted as a project K-pop girl group I.O.I in 2016; following the group's disbandment, she re-debuted as Weki Meki in 2017.However, Weki Meki announced their official disbandment in August this year.(Credit= 'lafilledhiver' 'weki_meki' Instagram, Studio SANTA CLAUS Entertainment)(SBS Star)