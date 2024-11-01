뉴스
[SBS Star] Eun Jiwon Shares He Is Totally Open to Remarrying Someone with Children

Published 2024.11.01
[SBS Star] Eun Jiwon Shares He Is Totally Open to Remarrying Someone with Children
Eun Jiwon of K-pop boy group SECHSKIES expressed openness to the idea of remarrying someone with children.

On October 31 episode of MBN's dating show "Love After Divorce 6," the final one-on-one dates of the divorced singles were shown.

During her date with Bo-min, Jung-myung, who previously shared that while she is not the primary caregiver, she meets her two children often, said, "No matter how busy my work is, I always see my kids on the weekends. That's my rule. I spend weekends with them no matter what. Do you think you'll be able to understand that part about me?" 

Bo-min, who does not have children, replied, "I would never interfere with you seeing your kids on weekends. In fact, I'd prefer if you considered that your top priority," and added, "My family is important to me, but I equally value other people's families. Staying devoted to my family is what's most meaningful to me." 
Love After Divorce 6
Love After Divorce 6
Jung-myung then admitted, "Oh no, I'm not very good to my mom. I didn't even tell her I was joining this show." 

She then asked Bo-min how his mother reacted when he told her about appearing on "Love After Divorce 6."

Bo-min explained, "It was hard for me to just tell her, so I tested the waters first by saying to my mom while she was watching the previous season, 'Should I go on a show like this?' and she responded, 'Sure, you'd be popular.'"

He revealed that he posed the question to her mother, "What if a woman with a child is attracted to me?" and was shocked by her answer, which made him realize how wise she truly was.

His mother apparently told him, "Hey, if a woman with a kid likes you, that's great. That means you're getting a child without lifting a finger!" 

While Jung-myung, visibly touched, praised Bo-min's mother as open-minded and wonderful, Eun Jiwon, observing from the studio, commented, "Oh, that's how I think as well." 

Eun Jiwon shared, "It's like I get a child without the challenges of raising one. When you're younger, you may not think that way, but as you grow older, you begin to think that's something to be truly grateful for."
Love After Divorce 6
Love After Divorce 6
Born in 1978, 46-year-old Eun Jiwon married a 2-year-older non-celebrity in April 2010.

However, they divorced by mutual agreement in 2012 due to differences in personality.

(Credit= MBN Love After Divorce 6) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
