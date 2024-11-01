[SBS Star] 'Choi Yeon Soo ♥' Kim Tae-hyun Shares Chef Choi Hyeon-seok's Response to Their Dating News

On October 30, SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show' posted a pre-release clip of the upcoming episode on its YouTube channel; the episode will air on November 2.
Kim Tae-hyun, who recently confirmed his marriage-bound relationship with 12-year-younger Choi Yeon Soo, appeared in the clip.
In 2018, Choi Yeon Soo shared a screenshot of a music streaming site page that showed her as the number one DICKPUNKS fan among many other fans listening to the band's music on the site.
Choi Hyeon-seok, her father and renowned chef in Korea, also showed his picture next to DICKPUNKS members at their concert on his social media in 2015.
"I knew she was a fan of our band since the chef (Choi Hyeon-seok) mentioned that when he came to our concert. Choi Yeon Soo and I saw one other once in a while after many years had passed since then. One thing led to another, we eventually started dating.", Kim Tae-hyun shared bashfully.
However, Kim Tae-hyun noted that Choi Yeon Soo's favorite DICKPUNKS member was not him.
"Kim Jae-heung, the bass player of our band, was the one she was a fan of. I introduced her to other DICKPUNKS members once, and Kim Jae-heung was full of regret, like, 'It should have been me!'.", Kim Tae-hyun playfully said.
"But I was the one who first asked her to be my girlfriend.", he added.
Kim Tae-hyun shared that he and Choi Yeon Soo have been together for three to four years.
The host, comedian Kim Tae-kyun, commented, "Then I suppose you wouldn't have to ask the father-in-law for permission since your relationship is flowing naturally."
In response, Kim Tae-hyun revealed, "I got to meet him (Choi Hyeon-seok) because of the recent events. It was the first time since our few encounters a decade ago."
"He said, 'I should have killed you back then.'.", the singer remarked before the clip ended, heightening the anticipation for the upcoming episode.
