[SBS Star] It Has Just Been Revealed that Han So-hee Is Actually a Year Older, Born in 1993

Actress Han So-hee's actual age has been revealed to be one year older than previously stated.On October 31, her agency, 9ato Entertainment, clarified why Han So-hee's birth year was listed as 1994 in her online profile when she was, in fact, born in 1993.According to the agency, "When Han So-hee was supposed to start fourth grade, her mother became wanted due to legal issues, forcing her to move to Ulsan. She was unable to continue her studies and had to spend a year at home. After her mother was sent to prison, she returned to Wonju and re-enrolled in the fourth grade."It was this re-enrollment process that led to her being listed as a 1994 birth rather than 1993.Recently, Han So-hee's mother was arrested for operating an illegal gambling establishment.At that time, Han So-hee's agency stated, "The issues concerning Han So-hee's mother are deeply personal and solely the result of her mother's actions. Han So-hee only became aware of this situation through the news and feels heartbroken. We want to clarify that these events are entirely separate from the actress and are solely due to her mother's choices. We apologize for sharing such personal and uncomfortable news that has no relation to her professional work."About four years ago, when a controversy involving debts her mother had incurred, Han So-hee spoke about her family situation.She shared, "I grew up with my grandmother from the age of five after my parents divorced and had no contact with my mother, but I ended up paying off her debts anyway."It is reported that the actress has now cut ties with her mother.(Credit= 'xeesoxee' Instagram)(SBS Star)