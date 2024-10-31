[SBS Star] Roh Yoonseo Shares What It Was like to Meet Leonardo DiCaprio in Person

이미지 확대하기

Actor Roh Yoonseo shared her unforgettable experience of meeting American actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh at the Cannes Film Festival.On October 31, Roh Yoonseo met with the press for an interview at a café in Jongno-gu, Seoul.During the interview, Roh Yoonseo fondly recalled her attendance at the red carpet for the film "Firebrand" and the Women in Motion event at the 76th Cannes Film Festival last year, an opportunity she received through an invitation from a prominent fashion brand.Roh Yoonseo stated with enthusiasm, "I still can't believe that I met Leonardo DiCaprio there. He's an incredible actor, and I've seen many of his works. I really admire him. When I actually saw him, even from a distance, I thought, 'Is this really happening?' The same goes for Michelle Yeoh, who was also there."She added, "As an actor, I couldn't pass up the chance to talk to him. I approached him and introduced myself in my not-so-great English, thinking this might be my only opportunity. I said hello, and his eyes were so captivating. They were just beautiful. I told him that I was a fan. It still feels like a dream."She continued, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to meet both Leonardo DiCaprio and Michelle Yeoh. I think I had a fun and memorable experience there."As she concluded the interview, Roh Yoonseo expressed her hope to continue growing as an actress, inspired by the talented individuals she admires.It seems her experience at the Cannes Film Festival not only provided her with cherished memories but also reinforced her determination to pursue her career in the entertainment industry.(Credit= 'rohyoonseo' Instagram, MAA)(SBS Star)