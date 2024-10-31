뉴스
[SBS Star] "Are You Coming Home Like That?!" Han Ga In's Jaw-Dropping Makeover Stuns Yeon Jung Hoon
[SBS Star] "Are You Coming Home Like That?!" Han Ga In's Jaw-Dropping Makeover Stuns Yeon Jung Hoon

Published 2024.10.31
Actress Han Ga In unveiled a jaw-dropping transformation, leaving her husband, actor Yeon Jung Hoon, speechless.

On October 30, Han Ga In posted a new YouTube video titled, 'What Happens When Han Ga In REALLY Decides to Throw Away Her Beauty?'

At the beginning of the video, Han Ga In said, "I'm going to try something special today. Last time, I talked about how my appearance didn't match my soul. So, I decided to visit a makeover master to find the right look for me."
Han Ga In & Yeon Jung Hoon
The person Han Ga In went to see was YouTuber RALRAL.

Known for her makeover skills, RALRAL has been getting attention with her persona 'Lee Myung-hwa', an impersonation based on the stereotypical image of middle-aged women in Korea.

What Han Ga In asked the YouTuber was to make her look like 'Lee Myung-hwa'.

The actress explained why she wanted such a makeover, "Strangely, no matter how weird things I say and how many jokes I give, people still see me as the same, sane person. So I've been wanting to change my image."
Han Ga In & Yeon Jung Hoon
So, RALRAL gave Han Ga In the makeover she wanted.

With extensive makeup, a wig, and purple sunglasses, the actress looked completely different.

Contented with her new look and fitting new name, 'Park Bok-sil', Han Ga In decided to call her husband on a video call.
Han Ga In & Yeon Jung Hoon
When Yeon Jung Hoon received the call, he could not do anything except laugh at Han Ga In's remarkable transformation.

After a while, Yeon Jung Hoon finally gathered himself and asked, "Are you coming home like that?!"

Instead of answering the question, Han Ga In playfully bombarded her husband with, "Honey, how's my new style?", making a hilarious scene.

Before the video ended, Han Ga In shared her family's reactions to her makeover.

"My son got terrified. He was shaking, lol. And my mom went on and on about how much I looked like her friend. Anyway, today has been fun for me.", Han Ga In said in her group chat with the show's producers.
Han Ga In & Yeon Jung Hoon

(Credit= '자유부인 한가인' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지