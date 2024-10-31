뉴스
[SBS Star] "He Is So Charming & Unique in Real Life" Jung Sung-il Discovers Real Gang Dong Won
[SBS Star] "He Is So Charming & Unique in Real Life" Jung Sung-il Discovers Real Gang Dong Won

Published 2024.10.31
[SBS Star] "He Is So Charming & Unique in Real Life" Jung Sung-il Discovers Real Gang Dong Won
Actor Jung Sung-il opened up about the charms he discovered in actor Gang Dong Won as they built their friendship.

Recently, Jung Sung-il sat down for an interview to discuss his new project "Uprising." 

In the interview, Jung Sung-il specifically spoke about his experience working alongside Gang Dong Won in "Uprising."

"When I first met Gang Dong Won, there was a bit of awkwardness. My initial reaction was just, 'Wow, a celebrity?! Wow, it's Gang Dong Won.' But we ended up hitting it off pretty quickly. Spending time together on shoots outside Seoul and playing golf really helped us build a friendship. Since we got closer on a personal level, it became easier to talk about acting and the project on set too." 

Jung Sung-il also talked about Gang Dong Won's unique charm, saying, "Gang Dong Won has this quality that just makes you want to keep looking at him. Of course, his looks play a part, but it's more than that. When acting, he gives his co-actors great reactions. It doesn't feel like he's 'acting' only—it's more like he exchanges energy naturally. I think that's what makes him a genuinely great actor." 
Jung Sung-il
Jung Sung-il
Afterward, Jung Sung-il shared a memorable episode of their time together, saying, "We once went to this island to play golf, and there was a restaurant Gang Dong Won had been to before. The restaurant had a view of the ocean from the window. We ended up staying there for six hours, talking until evening came." 

He continued, "We didn't even say much, pretty much just gazed at the ocean, yet time flew by. I remember telling him, 'I really admire you.' He's held such a respected position for so long, which I think is amazing. We chatted about life." 

Laughing, Jung Sung-il added, "He's got this unique charm. At first glance, people might assume he seems a bit hard to approach, but in reality, he makes you feel completely comfortable. He's an incredible guy."
Jung Sung-il
(Credit= Netflix Korea, AA Group) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
