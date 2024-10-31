[SBS Star] "He Is So Charming & Unique in Real Life" Jung Sung-il Discovers Real Gang Dong Won

Recently, Jung Sung-il sat down for an interview to discuss his new project "Uprising."
In the interview, Jung Sung-il specifically spoke about his experience working alongside Gang Dong Won in "Uprising."
"When I first met Gang Dong Won, there was a bit of awkwardness. My initial reaction was just, 'Wow, a celebrity?! Wow, it's Gang Dong Won.' But we ended up hitting it off pretty quickly. Spending time together on shoots outside Seoul and playing golf really helped us build a friendship. Since we got closer on a personal level, it became easier to talk about acting and the project on set too."
Jung Sung-il also talked about Gang Dong Won's unique charm, saying, "Gang Dong Won has this quality that just makes you want to keep looking at him. Of course, his looks play a part, but it's more than that. When acting, he gives his co-actors great reactions. It doesn't feel like he's 'acting' only—it's more like he exchanges energy naturally. I think that's what makes him a genuinely great actor."
He continued, "We didn't even say much, pretty much just gazed at the ocean, yet time flew by. I remember telling him, 'I really admire you.' He's held such a respected position for so long, which I think is amazing. We chatted about life."
Laughing, Jung Sung-il added, "He's got this unique charm. At first glance, people might assume he seems a bit hard to approach, but in reality, he makes you feel completely comfortable. He's an incredible guy."
(SBS Star)