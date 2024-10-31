뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Woo Bin Confirms His Warm & Affectionate Nature
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Woo Bin Confirms His Warm & Affectionate Nature

Published 2024.10.31 14:56 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Woo Bin Confirms His Warm & Affectionate Nature
Actor Kim Woo Bin admitted to being very warm in real life. 

On October 30, Kim Woo Bin was featured in an interview with a fashion magazine. 

During the interview, he reflected on his previous responses and shared his thoughts about them.
Kim Woo Bin
In a 2014 interview, a reporter remarked, "I pictured you as a strong and silent type, but in reality, you're quite the opposite." 

Kim Woo Bin had replied, "I'm someone who expresses myself well. The phrase 'I love you' isn't a negative expression, so why should I keep it to myself? I often tell the people around me that I love them."

Regarding his response, Kim Woo Bin said, "Back then and even now, I still enjoy expressing myself, and these days, I try to be even more open about my feelings. I use heart emojis a lot too. You know you can reply on KakaoTalk with options like check, thumbs-up, smile, or heart, right? I often go for the heart."

As he spoke, Kim Woo Bin suddenly exclaimed, "Wait, this is kind of embarrassing. I'm turning red now!" which made everyone in the studio laugh.
Kim Woo Bin
In a 2020 interview with another media outlet, when asked, "What is something you never want to lose?" he replied, "Loving myself."

He explained, "It's not easy to love myself, so I reflect on it every day. Until now, I haven't taken good care of myself. I focused on caring for others while being cold towards myself, pushing myself into a corner and asking, 'You can't even do this?' These days, I'm trying to love myself a little more."

About this, Kim Woo Bin remarked, "There was this time when I took a brief break from work, and during that time, I found myself reflecting a lot on these things, wondering if I had been living for others. I used to overthink even the smallest details. So nowadays, I try to prioritize myself as long as it doesn't harm others. Even when choosing a menu, if I want tteokbokki, I say, 'I want to eat tteokbokki.' It may seem trivial, but it helps me feel like I'm taking care of myself."
 

(Credit= 'GQ KOREA' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지