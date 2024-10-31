[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Woo Bin Confirms His Warm & Affectionate Nature

On October 30, Kim Woo Bin was featured in an interview with a fashion magazine.
During the interview, he reflected on his previous responses and shared his thoughts about them.
Kim Woo Bin had replied, "I'm someone who expresses myself well. The phrase 'I love you' isn't a negative expression, so why should I keep it to myself? I often tell the people around me that I love them."
Regarding his response, Kim Woo Bin said, "Back then and even now, I still enjoy expressing myself, and these days, I try to be even more open about my feelings. I use heart emojis a lot too. You know you can reply on KakaoTalk with options like check, thumbs-up, smile, or heart, right? I often go for the heart."
As he spoke, Kim Woo Bin suddenly exclaimed, "Wait, this is kind of embarrassing. I'm turning red now!" which made everyone in the studio laugh.
He explained, "It's not easy to love myself, so I reflect on it every day. Until now, I haven't taken good care of myself. I focused on caring for others while being cold towards myself, pushing myself into a corner and asking, 'You can't even do this?' These days, I'm trying to love myself a little more."
About this, Kim Woo Bin remarked, "There was this time when I took a brief break from work, and during that time, I found myself reflecting a lot on these things, wondering if I had been living for others. I used to overthink even the smallest details. So nowadays, I try to prioritize myself as long as it doesn't harm others. Even when choosing a menu, if I want tteokbokki, I say, 'I want to eat tteokbokki.' It may seem trivial, but it helps me feel like I'm taking care of myself."
