[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Woo Bin Confirms His Warm & Affectionate Nature

Actor Kim Woo Bin admitted to being very warm in real life.On October 30, Kim Woo Bin was featured in an interview with a fashion magazine.During the interview, he reflected on his previous responses and shared his thoughts about them.In a 2014 interview, a reporter remarked, "I pictured you as a strong and silent type, but in reality, you're quite the opposite."Kim Woo Bin had replied, "I'm someone who expresses myself well. The phrase 'I love you' isn't a negative expression, so why should I keep it to myself? I often tell the people around me that I love them."Regarding his response, Kim Woo Bin said, "Back then and even now, I still enjoy expressing myself, and these days, I try to be even more open about my feelings. I use heart emojis a lot too. You know you can reply on KakaoTalk with options like check, thumbs-up, smile, or heart, right? I often go for the heart."As he spoke, Kim Woo Bin suddenly exclaimed, "Wait, this is kind of embarrassing. I'm turning red now!" which made everyone in the studio laugh.In a 2020 interview with another media outlet, when asked, "What is something you never want to lose?" he replied, "Loving myself."He explained, "It's not easy to love myself, so I reflect on it every day. Until now, I haven't taken good care of myself. I focused on caring for others while being cold towards myself, pushing myself into a corner and asking, 'You can't even do this?' These days, I'm trying to love myself a little more."About this, Kim Woo Bin remarked, "There was this time when I took a brief break from work, and during that time, I found myself reflecting a lot on these things, wondering if I had been living for others. I used to overthink even the smallest details. So nowadays, I try to prioritize myself as long as it doesn't harm others. Even when choosing a menu, if I want tteokbokki, I say, 'I want to eat tteokbokki.' It may seem trivial, but it helps me feel like I'm taking care of myself."(Credit= 'GQ KOREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)