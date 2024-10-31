뉴스
[SBS Star] "Don't Talk, Don't Laugh, and Don't Cry?" MINHO Clarifies SM Ent.'s 'Visual Center' Guidelines
[SBS Star] "Don't Talk, Don't Laugh, and Don't Cry?" MINHO Clarifies SM Ent.'s 'Visual Center' Guidelines

MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee fact-checked the list of SM Entertainment's behavioral guidelines for 'visual centers' circulating online.

On October 30, MINHO guested on K-pop girl group Girls' Generation member Hyoyeon's YouTube show, 'Hyo's Level Up'.

MINHO and Hyoyeon had fun conversations on the show, reminiscing about their shared memories as labelmates at SM Entertainment.

"It's no secret that MINHO is the 'visual center' (most good-looking member) of SHINee.", Hyoyeon shared.
MINHO
Hyoyeon mentioned a list of SM Entertainment's guidelines for the 'visual centers' on how to behave that has been circulating online.

"Many people must have been wondering if the list is true.", Hyoyeon said and asked for fact-checking from MINHO, a 'visual center' of SHINee.

The list goes like this: 1. Don't talk, 2. Don't laugh too much, but never lose a smile, 3. Don't cry (dropping tears in a pretty way is permitted), 4. Don't be seen heading to the restroom (for example, go over to KBS' building and use theirs while on a schedule at MBC), 5. Don't close your eyes, and so on.
MINHO
MINHO reviewed the list and revealed that some were true and others were not.

"Firstly, the 'don't talk' part is definitely true. The company told me not to talk; they said only the leader should talk. However, our leader (ONEW) was not very good at speaking. It was not his strength.", he said.

Hyoyeon nodded and said, "It was the same for us! They wanted only our leader, Taeyeon, to talk, but she's an introvert, so..."

MINHO resumed, "While ONEW was having a hard time speaking all by himself, the only thing I could do next to him was to smile and laugh. So, the 'don't laugh' part of the list is untrue. Laughing was rather encouraged."
MINHO
MINHO continued correcting the inaccuracies on the list.

"There was nothing about 'don't cry' either. There was no involvement from the company in the crying part, none whatsoever; I guess they assumed we wouldn't get to be sad."

"I had not heard of 'Don't close your eyes' either, but there was an instruction to avoid looking down at the ground while the camera rolls. They told us to see the front."

"And it wasn't that we shouldn't get caught going to the restroom. It was that we must give a heads-up before going to the restroom.", MINHO shared.
MINHO

(Credit= '효연의 레벨업 Hyo's Level Up' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
