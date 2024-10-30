뉴스
[SBS Star] MINHO Shares Why His Mother Did Not Like Super Junior Members
[SBS Star] MINHO Shares Why His Mother Did Not Like Super Junior Members

Published 2024.10.30
[SBS Star] MINHO Shares Why His Mother Did Not Like Super Junior Members
MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee revealed that his mother did not like the members of boy group Super Junior in the past. 

On October 28 episode of Super Junior DongHae and EunHyuk's YouTube show, "Hey, Come Here 2," MINHO made a guest appearance.

On this day, MINHO, DongHae, and EunHyuk reminisced about their trainee days at SM Entertainment together. 

MINHO began, "When I was in the second year of middle school, I passed the audition for SM Entertainment and became a trainee, but there was a time when I couldn't continue training because my parents were against it." 

He continued, "After about two years, I went back to restart my training. I was shorter than DongHae before, but when I returned after two years, I had suddenly grown taller than him. I remember DongHae hitting me as soon as he saw me, saying, 'What the heck?! Why did you get so tall?'" mimicking DongHae at the time.

DongHae responded with a laugh, "I was really jealous. That's why." 
MINHO
MINHO
EunHyuk shared, "Remember that MINHO had to live in the dorm, but since there was no one else to live with him, he stayed with us—those who were preparing to debut as Super Junior? Good times." 

DongHae recounted, "MINHO's mom really disliked him staying out, but we really liked being with him. We didn't want him to go home, you know. So, I often asked his mom, 'Can MINHO sleep over here just this once?'"

In response, MINHO said, "My parents liked all the celebrities in Korea, but they didn't like it when you guys debuted. Staying out was absolutely forbidden at my house, but you guys kept saying things like, 'Just this once,' and 'We'll make sure he gets home safely,' and wouldn't let me go until the next day or even the day after that."

Chuckling, MINHO pointed out, "I mean, I was cool with it, and I loved hanging out with you guys, but it's just that my mom didn't like you guys back then."

After that, DongHae recalled, "Ah, we loved soccer so much that we played soccer a lot. Didn't we?"

MINHO nodded and commented, "Yeah, we also played basketball often. Good old days."
 

(Credit= '동해물과 백두은혁' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지