[SBS Star] Hwang Jung Eum Opens Up About Recent Romance Happened Amid Her Divorce Proceedings

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Hwang Jung Eum mentioned her recent romance and breakup, which happened amid her divorce proceedings with golfer-turned-businessman Lee Young-don.The first episode of SBS' new television show 'Because I'm Single' (literal translation) aired on October 29.The show began with the hosts, Hwang Jung Eum and comedian Shin Dong-yeob, greeting each other at the show's pre-meeting.Shin Dong-yeob mentioned when Hwang Jung Eum guested on his YouTube show after filing for divorce against Lee Young-don."You look so much more peaceful now. There was a lot of anger in you back then. Now you look more comfortable.", Shin Dong-yeob stated, making Hwang Jung Eum laugh."And you had something going on in the meantime. I mean, talk about being diligent! Now it's like you've been through two divorces!", Shin Dong-yeob said playfully.The comedian was referring to Hwang Jung Eum's experience of romance and breakup in the middle of her divorce proceedings.Hwang Jung Eum tied the knot with Lee Young-don in 2016 and shared two sons.In September 2020, the actress filed for divorce mediation, but the couple eventually called it off.Hwang Jung Eum, however, revealed in February this year that she had filed for divorce, alleging Lee Young-don's unfaithfulness.In July, the actress went public with her relationship with seven-year-younger basketball player Kim Jong-kyu.Two weeks later, though, the two announced their breakup."I feel like I have only a decade left to date guys, so I've been putting in some effort.", Hwang Jung Eum said."Yeah, you should be even more diligent. Keep looking around!", Shin Dong-yeob said, cheering her up.Shin Dong-yeob asked Hwang Jung Eum a question many have been wondering: "Is it alright to date someone when you are in the middle of a divorce proceeding?""Actually, I called my lawyer first and asked if it would be okay. I was told there's no problem.", Hwang Jung Eum shared candidly.Hwang Jung Eum reflected on her marriage and shared her thoughts."I realized you have to be very careful when choosing your spouse. The most important question is whether the person is right for me.""I jumped into marriage without much thought, and that's my fault. Since getting married was my choice, I tried to work it out. But I feel sorry for the time I lost. I got married at 33 when I was most beautiful.", the actress stated."When my friends say they are getting married, I tell them there's still time.", she said and added, "I'll never get married again. I don't even want to be in a relationship anymore. I only want a little romance. But with my personality, it didn't work well either."(Credit= SBS Because I'm Single, 'jongkyu_15' Instagram)(SBS Star)