[SBS Star] Kang Tae Ju Reflects on Lee Minho as a Supportive Big Brother On & Off Set

Published 2024.10.30 17:31
Actor Kang Tae Ju shares how actor Lee Minho has been a supportive big brother, both on and off set. 

Kang Tae Ju, who stars in Apple TV's series "Pachinko 2," recently sat down for an interview with the press.

"Pachinko 2" is a series that portrays the lives and dreams of Koreans who left their homeland during the Japanese occupation, resiliently striving for survival and prosperity in Japan and the United States. 

Kang Tae Ju's character, Noa, is raised by his adoptive father, Isak (actor Noh Sang Hyun), and is unaware that his biological father is Hansu (Lee Minho). 
Kang Tae Ju
Reflecting on the most challenging scenes, Kang Tae Ju highlighted Noa's explosive reaction upon learning Hansu is his real father.

"It was an emotionally draining scene, and I struggled with it. Maybe I was trying too hard at first, and things just didn't come out the way I'd planned. I had to show shock at the line where Hansu's words cut into Noa, and that part was especially tough. Then the director advised me, 'Let go of what you prepared and just focus on the moment.' Surprisingly, everything flowed after that, and by the time we finished, I was in tears."

These were tears of both emotion and pride for his accomplishment, and he explained that Lee Minho comforted him afterward, saying, "You did well," and gave him a hug.
Kang Tae Ju
Outside of filming, Lee Minho was apparently like a supportive big brother to Kang Tae Ju. 

"On set, he was a charismatic senior, but off-set, he would check in on me and even joke around casually. I spent my teenage years watching 'The Heirs' and 'Boys over Flowers,' so to me, he's a complete celebrity. But here, he was playing my dad—I just loved that." 

"Even after we finished shooting, Lee Minho and I would often spend time talking. There are moments when I feel a real connection with other actors, and I definitely felt that with him. Sharing that was something special. Just thinking about it now gives me chills—it reminded me, 'This is why I act,'" he added with a smile.
Kang Tae Ju
Kang Tae Ju and Lee Minho's "Pachinko 2" was unveiled this August, and it has received high praise for its depth and intensity.

(Credit= UL Entertainment, MYM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
