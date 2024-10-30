[SBS Star] Cho Yoonhee Shares She Is Willing to Let Ro-ah Live with Lee Dong Gun

이미지 확대하기

Actress Cho Yoonhee, a single mother, expressed her willingness to let her daughter Ro-ah to live with her father, actor Lee Dong Gun, if that is what Ro-ah wants.In the episode of TV CHOSUN's television show "I Am Single Now" (literal translation), which aired on October 29, Cho Yoonhee and Ro-ah were seen receiving art therapy.During the therapy session, the therapist asked Ro-ah, "Could you draw a picture of your family doing something together?"After a moment of hesitation, Ro-ah drew only her mother, father, and grandmother, excluding herself. The three figures in Ro-ah's drawing were separated by lines as well.As the therapist reviewed Ro-ah's drawings with Cho Yoonhee later on, she pointed out, "While drawing, Ro-ah asked if it was okay for her to draw lines in between people. When I asked her where she was, she told me that she was at school. It seems that Ro-ah's concept of family is seen as each person rather than 'together.'"Afterward, they discussed Cho Yoonhee's drawing. While talking to the therapist about her drawing, Cho Yoonhee said, "I don't think I'm very generous with myself. Even if people around me say I'm doing well, if I don't feel that way myself, it's very distressing."She continued, "I consider myself no more than an ordinary person, but being in this line of work, I only see the things I can't do, which is painful. I tend to keep all my pain to myself, and Ro-ah fills a lot of my emptiness. If Ro-ah wasn't here, I would have thought more pessimistically about myself. I was pessimistic until before I gave birth to Ro-ah."She added, "Personally, I needed much more of my mother's attention. What I do for Ro-ah is the attention and love I really wanted from my own mother. I keep thinking, 'Since I didn't get enough of it, I have to give it to my child.' That's why I'm more forgiving with Ro-ah and always try to spend more time with her."Wrapping up the topic, Cho Yoonhee noted, "Ro-ah is everything to me. She's so precious. I want to be a good mother, but if she ever says she wants to live with her dad, then I would let her live with him without hesitation, even if it hurts me. I want to make sure she gets to do what she wants."(Credit= TV CHOSUN I Am Single Now, 'mixnutcookie' Instagram)(SBS Star)