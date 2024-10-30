뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cho Yoonhee Shares She Is Willing to Let Ro-ah Live with Lee Dong Gun
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Cho Yoonhee Shares She Is Willing to Let Ro-ah Live with Lee Dong Gun

Published 2024.10.30 15:04 View Count
[SBS Star] Cho Yoonhee Shares She Is Willing to Let Ro-ah Live with Lee Dong Gun
Actress Cho Yoonhee, a single mother, expressed her willingness to let her daughter Ro-ah to live with her father, actor Lee Dong Gun, if that is what Ro-ah wants.

In the episode of TV CHOSUN's television show "I Am Single Now" (literal translation), which aired on October 29, Cho Yoonhee and Ro-ah were seen receiving art therapy. 

During the therapy session, the therapist asked Ro-ah, "Could you draw a picture of your family doing something together?" 

After a moment of hesitation, Ro-ah drew only her mother, father, and grandmother, excluding herself. The three figures in Ro-ah's drawing were separated by lines as well. 

As the therapist reviewed Ro-ah's drawings with Cho Yoonhee later on, she pointed out, "While drawing, Ro-ah asked if it was okay for her to draw lines in between people. When I asked her where she was, she told me that she was at school. It seems that Ro-ah's concept of family is seen as each person rather than 'together.'" 
Cho Yoonhee
Cho Yoonhee
Afterward, they discussed Cho Yoonhee's drawing. While talking to the therapist about her drawing, Cho Yoonhee said, "I don't think I'm very generous with myself. Even if people around me say I'm doing well, if I don't feel that way myself, it's very distressing." 

She continued, "I consider myself no more than an ordinary person, but being in this line of work, I only see the things I can't do, which is painful. I tend to keep all my pain to myself, and Ro-ah fills a lot of my emptiness. If Ro-ah wasn't here, I would have thought more pessimistically about myself. I was pessimistic until before I gave birth to Ro-ah." 

She added, "Personally, I needed much more of my mother's attention. What I do for Ro-ah is the attention and love I really wanted from my own mother. I keep thinking, 'Since I didn't get enough of it, I have to give it to my child.' That's why I'm more forgiving with Ro-ah and always try to spend more time with her."

Wrapping up the topic, Cho Yoonhee noted, "Ro-ah is everything to me. She's so precious. I want to be a good mother, but if she ever says she wants to live with her dad, then I would let her live with him without hesitation, even if it hurts me. I want to make sure she gets to do what she wants." 
Cho Yoonhee
Cho Yoonhee
(Credit= TV CHOSUN I Am Single Now, 'mixnutcookie' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지