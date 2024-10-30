[SBS Star] Cho Yoonhee Shares She Is Willing to Let Ro-ah Live with Lee Dong Gun

In the episode of TV CHOSUN's television show "I Am Single Now" (literal translation), which aired on October 29, Cho Yoonhee and Ro-ah were seen receiving art therapy.
During the therapy session, the therapist asked Ro-ah, "Could you draw a picture of your family doing something together?"
After a moment of hesitation, Ro-ah drew only her mother, father, and grandmother, excluding herself. The three figures in Ro-ah's drawing were separated by lines as well.
As the therapist reviewed Ro-ah's drawings with Cho Yoonhee later on, she pointed out, "While drawing, Ro-ah asked if it was okay for her to draw lines in between people. When I asked her where she was, she told me that she was at school. It seems that Ro-ah's concept of family is seen as each person rather than 'together.'"
She continued, "I consider myself no more than an ordinary person, but being in this line of work, I only see the things I can't do, which is painful. I tend to keep all my pain to myself, and Ro-ah fills a lot of my emptiness. If Ro-ah wasn't here, I would have thought more pessimistically about myself. I was pessimistic until before I gave birth to Ro-ah."
She added, "Personally, I needed much more of my mother's attention. What I do for Ro-ah is the attention and love I really wanted from my own mother. I keep thinking, 'Since I didn't get enough of it, I have to give it to my child.' That's why I'm more forgiving with Ro-ah and always try to spend more time with her."
Wrapping up the topic, Cho Yoonhee noted, "Ro-ah is everything to me. She's so precious. I want to be a good mother, but if she ever says she wants to live with her dad, then I would let her live with him without hesitation, even if it hurts me. I want to make sure she gets to do what she wants."
