[SBS Star] "I Don't Get It When People Say I'm Pretty" aespa KARINA Shares Her Thoughts About Her Looks

On October 29, singer Lee Mu Jin posted a new episode of his YouTube show 'Leemujin Service', guested by KARINA.
On the show, the aespa member talked about a phrase that often follows her, 'AI(Artificial Intelligence)-generated-like beauty'.
"As far as I know, the term 'AI-generated-like face' was coined because of you.", Lee Mu Jin told KARINA, and she smiled and nodded.
"I think that a lot!", the aespa member replied.
Lee Mu Jin asked in a surprise, "Why? Are you not satisfied with your appearance?"
"I don't think that my face is universally likable; people either love it or hate it.", KARINA explained, "I'm always grateful when people say that I'm pretty, but I often don't get it."
"I do feel like that about some people. Or, because my face looks cold, I sometimes wish to switch my face with someone whose face gives more warm and tender vibes.", she replied.
"The faces I truly love are those of Shin Mina, Shin Sae Kyeong, and Jun Ji Hyun sunbaenims. I think they are beautiful in a classic way with aura."
KARINA continued, "Among the ones with warm and tender-looking faces, I would like to live with Park Bo Young sunbaenim's face for once if I ever have a chance."
"Even if you had the opportunity to do so? I mean, it's just for a day.", KARINA asked, which took Lee Mu Jin aback.
"A day? When did I say it would be just for a day?", Lee Mu Jin asked.
"Wait, wasn't it just switching faces for a day? I thought that was the question! I won't change my face either, then.", KARINA hurriedly remarked, causing everyone in the studio to chuckle.
(Credit= 'KBS Kpop' YouTube)
(SBS Star)