[SBS Star] "I Don't Get It When People Say I'm Pretty" aespa KARINA Shares Her Thoughts About Her Looks
Published 2024.10.30 14:43 View Count
KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa said she would swap faces with certain celebrities, but only if it is just for a day.

On October 29, singer Lee Mu Jin posted a new episode of his YouTube show 'Leemujin Service', guested by KARINA.

On the show, the aespa member talked about a phrase that often follows her, 'AI(Artificial Intelligence)-generated-like beauty'.

"As far as I know, the term 'AI-generated-like face' was coined because of you.", Lee Mu Jin told KARINA, and she smiled and nodded.
KARINA
The host resumed, "There was something I've been genuinely wondering: Would someone like KARINA ever want to swap faces with someone else?"

"I think that a lot!", the aespa member replied.

Lee Mu Jin asked in a surprise, "Why? Are you not satisfied with your appearance?"

"I don't think that my face is universally likable; people either love it or hate it.", KARINA explained, "I'm always grateful when people say that I'm pretty, but I often don't get it."
KARINA
The host asked KARINA, "Do you think that way because you'd rather live as someone more beautiful than you?"

"I do feel like that about some people. Or, because my face looks cold, I sometimes wish to switch my face with someone whose face gives more warm and tender vibes.", she replied.

"The faces I truly love are those of Shin Mina, Shin Sae Kyeong, and Jun Ji Hyun sunbaenims. I think they are beautiful in a classic way with aura."

KARINA continued, "Among the ones with warm and tender-looking faces, I would like to live with Park Bo Young sunbaenim's face for once if I ever have a chance."
KARINA
After hearing what KARINA said, Lee Mu Jin declared that he would never change his face with anyone.

"Even if you had the opportunity to do so? I mean, it's just for a day.", KARINA asked, which took Lee Mu Jin aback.

"A day? When did I say it would be just for a day?", Lee Mu Jin asked.

"Wait, wasn't it just switching faces for a day? I thought that was the question! I won't change my face either, then.", KARINA hurriedly remarked, causing everyone in the studio to chuckle.
KARINA

(Credit= 'KBS Kpop' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
