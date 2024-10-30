뉴스
[SBS Star] "Isn't She Too Young to Debut?" K-Pop Fans Shocked to See a 13-Year-Old Idol Lose a Baby Tooth
Published 2024.10.30 12:04 Updated 2024.10.30 12:05
SEOWON, a member of K-pop girl group UNIS, which is known for being the youngest K-pop group, had her baby tooth fall out during filming, leading many to express concern about how young the members are to be in the industry.

On October 29, a video titled "The Last Day of the UNIBUS TOUR" was uploaded to "VISIT BUSAN" YouTube channel. 

The UNIBUS TOUR is a collaboration between the city of Busan and UNIS that captures the members' trip to the city.
UNIS
UNIS
In the video, the UNIS members arrived at the barbecue camping site, the final stop on their tour, where they grilled meat and sausages while sharing their thoughts about the trip.

The group's leader HYEONJOO picked NANA as the first taster for the meat, and NANA joked, "I received so much love from HYEONJOO during this Busan trip. I'm honored to be the one to try the first meat roll as well."

After NANA's tasting, the official "MEAT PARTY" began. While they were enjoying their food, a sudden clink was heard from somewhere.

It turned out that SEOWON's baby tooth had come out while she was chewing the meat and had fallen from her mouth.

Surprised, SEOWON quickly stood up, saying, "Wait, I just lost a tooth."
UNIS
UNIS
Baby teeth are the first set of teeth that usually fall out and are typically replaced by permanent teeth starting around age 7.

SEOWON, who was born in 2011, is currently 13 years old and still had some baby teeth.

YOONA remarked, "SEOWON was really worried about her teeth the whole time since they were quite shaky before we had this barbecue," and added with a smile, "Now we have a special memory."
 

After watching the YouTube video, many K-pop fans voiced their concerns about the age of K-pop groups.

They commented, "Wow, are we really in a world where someone without permanent teeth is part of the K-pop industry? This is crazy!" "I knew the age of K-pop debuts was getting younger, but I never expected to see someone lose a baby tooth," "It seems like she debuted too early. This just doesn't seem right," and so on. 

(Credit= 'VISIT BUSAN' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
