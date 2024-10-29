[SBS Star] Lee Dong Hwi Says He Was Accused of Imitating G-DRAGON After Wearing a Bandana

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Dong Hwi shared that people accused him of copying G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG when he wore a bandana.On October 25, Lee Dong Hwi joined DAESUNG of BIGBANG's YouTube show "Zip Daesung."On this day, DAESUNG and Lee Dong Hwi met in Hongdae to do some shopping together; DAESUNG previously said that he wanted to learn a bit about fashion from Lee Dong Hwi, who is known for his good sense of style.DAESUNG said to Lee Dong Hwi, "I heard you looked into my fashion before we met. I really want to learn about your sense of style."Lee Dong Hwi replied, "Well, there's not much for me to teach you today, because you've come looking more stylish than I expected. I've only seen you style yourself in black T-shirts, black pants, and black shoes though. I don't think I've ever seen you in a different look."To this, DAESUNG confessed, "Yeah, I have about 30 or 50 of black T-shirts. Fashion isn't something I'm particularly interested in."Lee Dong Hwi then stated, "I feel like you often wear tight black tops that show off your body." Agreeing, DAESUNG responded, "I do, and you always dress so well."Looking at the styled outfits in the store, Lee Dong Hwi honestly said, "I'm not someone who usually tries new fashion, but I sometimes do. That, however, is a bit overwhelming."He then added, "Oh, but what stands out in this style is that bandana. When I wore a bandana, a lot of people accused me of copying G-DRAGON," which made DAESUNG laugh.Lee Dong Hwi looked at the camera and said, "Let me clarify this. Recently, I had a mole removed, and the doctor advised me to block out UV rays, which is why I've been wearing a bandana. But I've found that it's actually really nice to wear a bandana. People don't recognize me as much since it covers so much of my face, so I started wearing it more often."(Credit= YG Entertainment, '집대성' YouTube)(SBS Star)