[SBS Star] Chef Choi Hyeon-seok's Daughter Admits Dating 12-Year-Older DICKPUNKS Vocal Kim Tae-hyun

On October 29, news outlet Ilgan Sports reported exclusively that Kim Tae-hyun and Choi Yeon Soo are in a relationship.
The couple has reportedly introduced each other to their parents and has been developing the relationship with the prospect of tying the knot next year.
After the report, Choi Yeon Soo and Kim Tae-hyun's agencies, YG K PLUS and Studio Curiosity, confirmed their relationship.
Kim Tae-hyun is a singer-songwriter who debuted as a member of DICKPUNKS in 2010 with their album, 'DICKPUNKS 1st EP'.
The band gained popularity after appearing on Mnet's survival audition show 'Superstar K 4' (2012) and winning second place.
Kim Tae-hyun also pursued a solo career after releasing his first solo album 'Born Again' in 2016.
The singer has recently been focusing on new songs for DICKPUNKS, reportedly.
Choi Hyeon-seok, a renowned chef in Korea, made his name known to the viewers by appearing on several cooking shows, including JTBC's television show 'Chef & My Fridge'.
He recently appeared on Netflix's original show 'Culinary Class Wars', which received worldwide attention.
As Choi Hyeon-seok's popularity grew, his daughter Choi Yeon Soo gained attention with her stunning appearance.
Choi Hyeon-seok talked about his two daughters on air, "Everyone has different standards, but I think they are beautiful and lovely."
Choi Yeon Soo has also been pursuing a career in acting; last year, she appeared on the web series 'Don't Lie, Rahee'.
(SBS Star)