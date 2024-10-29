[SBS Star] Chef Choi Hyeon-seok's Daughter Admits Dating 12-Year-Older DICKPUNKS Vocal Kim Tae-hyun

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Kim Tae-hyun, the vocal of band DICKPUNKS, admitted his romantic relationship with model/actress Choi Yeon Soo, the eldest daughter of star chef Choi Hyeon-seok.On October 29, news outlet Ilgan Sports reported exclusively that Kim Tae-hyun and Choi Yeon Soo are in a relationship.The couple has reportedly introduced each other to their parents and has been developing the relationship with the prospect of tying the knot next year.After the report, Choi Yeon Soo and Kim Tae-hyun's agencies, YG K PLUS and Studio Curiosity, confirmed their relationship.Kim Tae-hyun, born in 1987, is 12 years older than Choi Yeon Soo, born in 1999.Kim Tae-hyun is a singer-songwriter who debuted as a member of DICKPUNKS in 2010 with their album, 'DICKPUNKS 1st EP'.The band gained popularity after appearing on Mnet's survival audition show 'Superstar K 4' (2012) and winning second place.Kim Tae-hyun also pursued a solo career after releasing his first solo album 'Born Again' in 2016.The singer has recently been focusing on new songs for DICKPUNKS, reportedly.Choi Yeon Soo became famous early on as the eldest daughter of chef Choi Hyeon-seok.Choi Hyeon-seok, a renowned chef in Korea, made his name known to the viewers by appearing on several cooking shows, including JTBC's television show 'Chef & My Fridge'.He recently appeared on Netflix's original show 'Culinary Class Wars', which received worldwide attention.As Choi Hyeon-seok's popularity grew, his daughter Choi Yeon Soo gained attention with her stunning appearance.Choi Hyeon-seok talked about his two daughters on air, "Everyone has different standards, but I think they are beautiful and lovely."Choi Yeon Soo participated in the Supermodel Contest in 2017 and later appeared on Mnet's reality competition show 'PRODUCE 48' in 2018.Choi Yeon Soo has also been pursuing a career in acting; last year, she appeared on the web series 'Don't Lie, Rahee'.(Credit= 'ysdp0715' 'cococoxz' Instagram, Netflix Korea, Mnet Superstar K 4)(SBS Star)