[SBS Star] Lady Jane Admits She Was Initially Hesitant to Marry Lim Hyun Tae

On October 29 episode of Channel A's television show "Detectives: The Trade Secret," Lady Jane made a guest appearance.
When Lady Jane walked into the studio, one of the hosts, Yoo In Na warmly welcomed her with a bright smile.
She then said, "It's been a while, hasn't it? I wasn't able to keep in touch with you often, but I missed you so much. It's so nice to see you!"
Lady Jane told the other hosts, "When In Na was hosting a radio show before, I used to guest on her show every week. We became really close then. We got along so well that I even introduced my then-boyfriend to her."
She continued, "But she got busy filming her drama, and I didn't want to disturb her, so I stopped messaging, and we gradually lost touch."
To this, another host, Defconn joked, "Well, that's how you end a friendship with someone."
She went on, "But now that I'm actually married, I'm so happy with my choice. I honestly couldn't be happier. It's been over a year, and I'm still so glad we did it."
When asked what is a good thing about having a younger husband, she humorously replied, "When we disagree, I can play the 'older and wiser' card," making everyone laugh.
(Credit= Image 9 Communications, Channel A Detectives: The Trade Secret)
(SBS Star)