[SBS Star] Lady Jane Admits She Was Initially Hesitant to Marry Lim Hyun Tae

Singer Lady Jane admitted that she was initially hesitant to marry her husband, actor Lim Hyun Tae.On October 29 episode of Channel A's television show "Detectives: The Trade Secret," Lady Jane made a guest appearance.When Lady Jane walked into the studio, one of the hosts, Yoo In Na warmly welcomed her with a bright smile.She then said, "It's been a while, hasn't it? I wasn't able to keep in touch with you often, but I missed you so much. It's so nice to see you!"Lady Jane told the other hosts, "When In Na was hosting a radio show before, I used to guest on her show every week. We became really close then. We got along so well that I even introduced my then-boyfriend to her."She continued, "But she got busy filming her drama, and I didn't want to disturb her, so I stopped messaging, and we gradually lost touch."To this, another host, Defconn joked, "Well, that's how you end a friendship with someone."On this day, Lady Jane spoke about her married life, starting off by stating, "Right up until my wedding, I kept asking myself, 'Is this right? Marriage, really? I feel too young for it.' I wasn't sure about getting married, you know."She went on, "But now that I'm actually married, I'm so happy with my choice. I honestly couldn't be happier. It's been over a year, and I'm still so glad we did it."When asked what is a good thing about having a younger husband, she humorously replied, "When we disagree, I can play the 'older and wiser' card," making everyone laugh.Lady Jane married her boyfriend of seven years, Lim Hyun Tae, who is ten years younger than her, in July 2023.(Credit= Image 9 Communications, Channel A Detectives: The Trade Secret)(SBS Star)