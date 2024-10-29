[SBS Star] Han Ye Seul Shares Why She Thought Her Husband Was Not Straight at First

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Ye Seul revealed the reason why she initially thought her husband, former stage actor Ryu Sung-jae, was not straight at first.On October 28, Han Ye Seul appeared on entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Zzan Bro."On this day, Han Ye Seul unraveled her love story with Ryu Sung-jae, saying, "I've always wanted to get married quickly for stability, but since it always ended in failure, I thought of my loneliness as a homework assignment I just couldn't finish. I met my husband when I was feeling really lost."She continued, "Since I felt so comfortable around him from day one, and he gave me the sense of stability I was looking for, I asked him out on a date that wasn't really a date. Throughout the date though, it almost seemed like he wasn't interested in me at all. I mean, he didn't even hold my hands! So, at first, I honestly thought he was gay or something. But it turned out he was just a very careful and shy person."Then, the actress shared the moment when she discovered his true feelings for her.She recounted, "Some time later, I was with my friends just outside of Seoul and told him, 'It's my birthday today. Can you come to see me?' He came all the way there, driving for several hours late at night. At that time, I thought, 'He must really like me,' so I decided to mark that day as the start of our relationship and even got it tattooed. It was September 18, 2020."Han Ye Seul also talked about the time when he truly impressed her while they were still dating.She said, "My husband used to smoke a lot, but he quit while we were dating. He mentioned feeling restless when he couldn't smoke, and it was interfering with our time together, so he decided to stop."She continued, "He decided to quit when we were on a trip together. Every morning, he would jump out of bed and run to the park like a crazy person. I later found out he was trying to overcome his cravings for cigarettes by going for these intense runs. I thought that was really impressive. His willpower and determination were admirable."Back in May, Han Ye Seul officially registered her marriage to Ryu Sung-jae.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, 'han_ye_seul_' Instagram)(SBS Star)