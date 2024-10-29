[SBS Star] "Artists Are Not Yours to Use" SVT SEUNGKWAN Says Amid HYBE's Internal Report Controversy

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

SEUNGKWAN of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN shared his thoughts amid the recent controversy following the unveiling of entertainment company HYBE's internal report.On October 29, SEUNGKWAN took to Instagram to share a long piece of writing that started with, "I don't want to see more hurting and getting hurt.""Watching the recent events, I tried to keep calm and focus on our group's activities, thinking it would all eventually pass.""But now, I don't want to sit back and wait for the situation to resolve itself when my fans, our members, and all the other hard-working fellow artists are getting hurt. I don't want to stay silent anymore for them.""So, I'll gather my courage and share my thoughts, although some might think I'm interfering or being reckless."SEUNGKWAN continued, "Becoming a celebrity was my choice. Certain challenges come with the big love I get, and I understand enduring them is part of the job. But I don't think one should have to endure suffering to the point of death just for this job.""Some artists choose to be rational, while others choose to smile and be positive, and some struggle but adapt and endure anyway. Why? Since this profession was our choice, we must bear the consequences ourselves. But today, that very notion feels especially harsh and cruel.""As far as I know, my friends and colleagues—including SEVENTEEN members—in the big industry known as K-pop genuinely love their job with pure heart.", SEUNGKWAN noted."I want to say clearly: The road K-pop artists have been on is not as straight and easy as you might think. We don't deserve to be easily talked about or judged.""We stumble and fall but overcome anyhow. In the meantime, we get up on stage and strive to show the fans our best selves. I hope you don't think less of K-pop artists.""You have no right to swoop into our story and take part. We are not some item you can use. I hope you don't think you can use us in any way you want.", SEUNGKWAN wrote.Along with his sincere writing, SEUNGKWAN posted a hand-written letter HAEWON of K-pop girl group NMIXX wrote for him.Some believed that SEUNGKWAN, whose agency is PLEDIS Entertainment under the HYBE label, was criticizing HYBE's internal report on the music industry.HYBE's internal report, titled 'Weekly Music Industry Report', was revealed during a National Assembly audit on October 24, causing widespread controversy.The report included the label's viral marketing strategies and raw assessments of K-pop artists under other entertainment companies, including harsh remarks about their physical appearances.Since HAEWON was thought to have been mentioned in the report, some perceived that SEUNGKWAN was trying to console HAEWON by sharing her letter."I sincerely hope people will stop leaving scars for which they cannot take responsibility.", SEUNGKWAN wrote as he concluded, adding, "For the fans who always give me warm love, I want to say I'm sorry, and I love you guys."(Credit= 'pledis_boos' 'nmixx__official' Instagram, 'SBS 뉴스' YouTube)(SBS Star)