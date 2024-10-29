뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Consider Her My Own Sister" Cha Eun-woo Once Again Seen Taking Care MOON SUA
[SBS Star] "I Consider Her My Own Sister" Cha Eun-woo Once Again Seen Taking Care MOON SUA

[SBS Star] "I Consider Her My Own Sister" Cha Eun-woo Once Again Seen Taking Care MOON SUA
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop group ASTRO was seen supporting MOON SUA, the younger sister of ASTRO's late member MOON BIN, taking care of her as if she were his own sister.

On October 27 episode of MBC's television show "King of Mask Singer," MOON SUA, a member of girl group Billlie, appeared under the nickname "Pancake."

Unfortunately, she was eliminated in the first round and revealed her identity by removing her mask.

In the interview that followed, she shared her impressive background as a trainee for 12 years—a longer training period than TWICE's JIHYO, who trained for 10 years, and BIGBANG's G-DRAGON, who trained for 11 years.

Returning for the first time in a year and seven months as part of her group, MOON SUA shared, "It's been a while since I performed on stage alone, so I was nervous even with the mask on. I wanted to hear that I have a nice voice, and I got to hear that today. I'm grateful for the feedback."
MOON SUA
MOON SUA
Then, the host, Kim Sung-joo, mentioned that there was a special message from a close friend of MOON SUA's, prepared to be played if she advanced to the second round.

The message was from Cha Eun-woo, who said, "'Pancake' is like family to me, a friend I care for as if she were my own sister. Like a layered pancake, she excels in dance, singing, rapping, and hosting―a true all-rounder." 

He went on to say, "Her group is doing amazing worldwide as well. Their album even reached number one in 12 countries. I'm always by her side, watching her achieve so much in the industry."

After watching Cha Eun-woo's video message, MOON SUA commented, "He always looks out for me and cheers me on, 

MOON SUA expressed her appreciation, saying, "I've known Cha Eun-woo for a long time, since my trainee days. He always looks out for me and cheers me on," with a big smile on her face.
MOON SUA
MOON SUA
After the passing of her brother MOON BIN in April of last year, MOON SUA temporarily stepped away from all activities. 

She has recently returned to the industry and rejoined Billlie's promotions.

During her journey of overcoming grief, the members of ASTRO, including Cha Eun-woo, stood by her like family. 

(Credit= MBC King of Mask Singer) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
