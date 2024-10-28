[SBS Star] Uhm Junghwa Shares How She Ended Up in the Hospital After Going to 2NE1's Concert

이미지 확대하기

Singer/actress Uhm Junghwa shared that she ended up in the hospital after attending K-pop girl group 2NE1's recent concert.On October 27, a new video was uploaded to Uhm Junghwa's YouTube channel.Uhm Junghwa had originally planned to film outdoors, but unexpected rain forced her to change her plans.So, she decided to try her hand at "Junghwa-kase," a playful blend of her name and the term "omakase."Uhm Junghwa said, "I had actually been craving pajeon (green onion pancake) for a few days. So, I'm going to try making a non-spicy boiled whelk salad to go with it."As she showcased her cooking skills, Uhm Junghwa also shared a bit about her life, saying, "I haven't spent much time at home until yesterday. The day before, I was invited to Song Hye Kyo's house, where five of us drank eight bottles of wine together."While cooking, Uhm Junghwa took a sip of makgeolli (Korean rice wine) to lift her spirits and said, "I have something to share. I went to a recent 2NE1 concert with MLMA. On the way to the venue, I suddenly thought it would be perfect to pop open a bottle of champagne, because, you know, champagne is a must for a festival."She continued, "But it was too late to go back home for it, so I grabbed the bottle of tequila I had received as a gift from my van. We opened the bottle in the back of the van and just kept drinking."She added, "As we made our way to the concert while listening to 2NE1 songs, we got way too excited, and I ended up really drunk. I also got way too excited at the concert. I ended up getting an IV the next day," then laughed hard.Uhm Junghwa successfully made a soy sauce-based boiled whelk salad and perfectly cooked seafood pajeon for her "Junghwa-kase."After receiving compliments from the production team, she smiled and said, "Everyone said it was delicious, which makes me feel great. This is why I love cooking!"(Credi= 'Umaizing 엄정화TV' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)