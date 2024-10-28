[SBS Star] Uhm Junghwa Shares How She Ended Up in the Hospital After Going to 2NE1's Concert

On October 27, a new video was uploaded to Uhm Junghwa's YouTube channel.
Uhm Junghwa had originally planned to film outdoors, but unexpected rain forced her to change her plans.
So, she decided to try her hand at "Junghwa-kase," a playful blend of her name and the term "omakase."
Uhm Junghwa said, "I had actually been craving pajeon (green onion pancake) for a few days. So, I'm going to try making a non-spicy boiled whelk salad to go with it."
As she showcased her cooking skills, Uhm Junghwa also shared a bit about her life, saying, "I haven't spent much time at home until yesterday. The day before, I was invited to Song Hye Kyo's house, where five of us drank eight bottles of wine together."
She continued, "But it was too late to go back home for it, so I grabbed the bottle of tequila I had received as a gift from my van. We opened the bottle in the back of the van and just kept drinking."
She added, "As we made our way to the concert while listening to 2NE1 songs, we got way too excited, and I ended up really drunk. I also got way too excited at the concert. I ended up getting an IV the next day," then laughed hard.
After receiving compliments from the production team, she smiled and said, "Everyone said it was delicious, which makes me feel great. This is why I love cooking!"
(Credi= 'Umaizing 엄정화TV' YouTube, YG Entertainment)
(SBS Star)