[SBS Star] "At First Glance, I..." Kim Woo Seok ♥ Kang Na Eon's Interview Before Their Dating Reveal Is Out

K-pop artist/actor Kim Woo Seok and actress Kang Na Eon showed undeniable chemistry in a photoshoot released after their recent dating admission.On October 28, a fashion magazine published an interview and photoshoot of Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon, the two leads of the upcoming web series 'Social Savvy Class 101'.Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon, born in 1996 and 2001, admitted to dating on October 25."Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon gently developed feelings for one another after finishing shooting the series, and eventually became lovers. We hope the public would view their relationship with warmth and affection.", Kim Woo Seok's agency, BLITZWAY STUDIOS, stated on October 25.When it was released today, the couple's photoshoot captured a lot of attention since it was done when Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon were secretly dating.During the interview, Kang Na Eon talked about her first impressions of Kim Woo Seok."I thought he looked like a cool kid.", the actress laughed as she remarked."He has very well-defined facial features. At first glance, I thought he was good-looking. And I thought he was perfect for the character 'Kang Woo-bin', a K-pop trainee since he has experience as a K-pop artist."Kim Woo Seok shared that he was "totally an outsider" during his school years, "I used to go straight home after school. I was a student who liked playing computer games alone at home.""I liked playing games alone because playing them with friends while talking seemed uncomfortable. My relationships with school friends were good, but I was so introverted that nobody expected me to become a celebrity. Even now, my friends are like, 'Seriously, I never thought you'd be a singer.'."'Social Savvy Class 101' is a high-teen secret romance set in high school.The story follows 'Kim Ji-eun' (Kang Na Eon), an outsider in the school, as she becomes the administrator of the anonymous community app with the whole school's secrets.Kim Woo Seok plays 'Kang Woo-bin', the most popular kid in the school and a trainee for a big entertainment agency.The 'Social Savvy Class 101' press event will be on October 29; the expectation is growing since the occasion will mark Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon's first public appearance together as a couple.Meanwhile, Kim Woo Seok debuted as a member of K-pop boy group UP10TION and has also been a member of disbanded project boy group X1 via Mnet's survival audition show 'PRODUCE 101'.Kim Woo Seok will enlist in the Korea Army Training Center on November 4 to start his mandatory military service.Kang Na Eon debuted in 2022 on tvN's TV series 'Blind' and has since appeared on other TV series, including tvN's 'Crash Course in Romance', tvN's 'Wedding Impossible', and TVING's 'Pyramid Game'.(Credit= 'allurekorea' 'disskrkd' 'blitzway_ent' Instagram, '0교시는 인싸타임' YouTube)(SBS Star)