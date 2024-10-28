[SBS Star] Han Ga In Picks Cha Eun-woo as the Best Looking Celebrity She Has Ever Met

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Ga In declared Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO the most handsome celebrity she has encountered.On October 26, Han Ga In released a new video on her YouTube channel.In this video, she answered questions from her subscribers about everything from her appearance to her favorite foods.One of the questions from her subscribers was, "Who do you think is the most handsome male celebrity?"Without hesitation, Han Ga In replied, "Oh, that's definitely Cha Eun-woo. He's unbelievable. He's just wow."She explained, "He's truly stunning. When I first saw him, I was left speechless. I thought to myself, 'Wow, how can someone like that actually exist?' Everything about him is perfect. He's flawless in every way, from his body proportions and facial features to his skin tone, literally everything!"She added, "I recently saw an Instagram Reel of Cha Eun-woo at a Saint Laurent event, and once again, I was blown away by his beauty. He really is Korea's pride. Seriously."Then, the production team asked her if she could to choose between Cha Eun-woo and her husband, Yeon Jung Hoon, in his prime.With a smile, Han Ga In replied, "Cha Eun-woo is, of course, incredibly handsome, but I personally have a preference for a different vibe."She continued, "I like the vibes of Lee Jung Jae, Cool's Lee Jae-hoon, Yeon Jung Hoon, and Ha Dong-kyun. Not everyone may agree with me, but that style definitely has its own appeal,"expressing her fondness for Yeon Jung Hoon.Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon tied the knot in 2005. The couple welcomed their first daughter into the world in 2016 and later celebrated the arrival of their son in 2019.(Credit= '자유부인 한가인' YouTube, 'eunwo.o_c' Instagram)(SBS Star)